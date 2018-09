A power outage in San Luis Obispo is affecting more than 2,000 customers, according to PG&E.

The outage began at about 5:30 p.m. and is affecting 2,815 customers, according to PG&E’s outage map.

The cause of the outage is unknown. Power is expected to be restored by 8:45 p.m., according to PG&E.

