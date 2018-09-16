Two fires burning near Reservoir Canyon in San Luis Obispo

Two fires burning in the Reservoir Canyon area have burned about 15 acres of grass as of 9 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Cal Fire spokesman Chris Elms.
The fires are in the area of Reservoir Canyon near northbound Highway 101 and Cuesta Park, Elms said.
While there are houses nearby, Elms said the fires are just in the grass and pose no immediate threat to the structures.
Both Cal Fire and the San Luis Obispo City Fire Department are on scene, Elms said.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
