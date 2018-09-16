Power outage at Cal Poly caused by Reservoir Canyon fires

Cal Poly experienced a campus wide power outage on Sunday morning.

The outage began at about 8:30 a.m., according to Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier, and was caused by the two fires burning in Reservoir Canyon, the university said in a mass text message.

“The fires are otherwise not threatening or impacting campus at this time,” the university said in the text. Move-in and Week of Welcome activities are continuing as scheduled, the university said.





Shawn Spani, a freshman from Oakdale living in the new elewexe residence hall, said she noticed the power was out at about 8:30 a.m.

“I got up this morning, went to the bathroom and the lights were all shut off and I couldn’t get back into my dorm,” Spani said, adding that her roommate let her back into their room.

Spani, who just moved in, said the experience was “kinda scary.”

She added that the students’ keycards are working again and some of the lights are on, but not all of them.





The university said there is no estimated time for power to be restored.

