SLO ceremony honors fallen 9/11 responders with 403 white roses

Seventeen years after 9/11, San Luis Obispo honored the memory of those killed in the terror attacks with a ceremony Tuesday morning at the city’s World Trade Center Memorial.

The ceremony paid special tribute to the 403 emergency responders killed that day. They are memorialized by a corresponding number of vertical rods at the installation outside Fire Station 1 on Santa Barbara Avenue.

Tuesday’s event featured an honor guard and bell-ringing ceremony, as well as speeches, music and art from San Luis Coastal Unified School District students.

At then end of the ceremony, attendees placed 403 white roses on the I-beam from the Twin Towers while bagpipes played “Amazing Grace.”

