Ceremony at SLO fire station to mark 17th anniversary of 9/11

Reflections on “commitment,” bagpipes and a bell ceremony will highlight a Sept. 11 service at the San Luis Obispo World Trade Center Memorial on Tuesday.
The ceremony will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at 2160 Santa Barbara Ave. Open comments will begin at 8:30 a.m.
The memorial at Fire Station 1, designed by artist Kathleen Caricof, pays tribute to the emergency workers who died, with 403 metal posts embedded in an arc. Dedicated in 2015, it also features a 1,500-pound steel beam from the World Trade Center.
Local news matters: We rely on readers like you more than ever before, and we currently offer free access to five stories a month. Support us further with a digital subscription to help ensure we can provide strong local journalism for many years to come. #ReadLocal
Comments