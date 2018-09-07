San Luis Obispo’s World Trade Center Memorial was dedicated outside Fire Station No. 1 on Santa Barbara Avenue in September 2015. A ceremony on Tuesday will mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
San Luis Obispo’s World Trade Center Memorial was dedicated outside Fire Station No. 1 on Santa Barbara Avenue in September 2015. A ceremony on Tuesday will mark the 17th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com
Ceremony at SLO fire station to mark 17th anniversary of 9/11

By Lucas Clark

lclark@thetribunenews.com

September 07, 2018 06:51 PM

Reflections on “commitment,” bagpipes and a bell ceremony will highlight a Sept. 11 service at the San Luis Obispo World Trade Center Memorial on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held from 8 to 11 a.m. at 2160 Santa Barbara Ave. Open comments will begin at 8:30 a.m.

The memorial at Fire Station 1, designed by artist Kathleen Caricof, pays tribute to the emergency workers who died, with 403 metal posts embedded in an arc. Dedicated in 2015, it also features a 1,500-pound steel beam from the World Trade Center.

Lucas Clark: 805-781-7915, @LucasClark_SLO

