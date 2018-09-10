Arroyo Grande Boy Scout unveils 9/11 memorial just in time for anniversary

Seventeen years after the United States was rocked by the 9/11 terrorist attack in New York City, local Boy Scout Zachary Hall decided to honor those killed with a memorial in Arroyo Grande.

On Sunday, Hall unveiled his memorial — located in front of the Five Cities Fire Authority station on Station and Traffic ways — only a couple of days before the anniversary of the Sept. 11 attack.

“The unveiling was a huge success,” Hall said after the event, which was attended by roughly 100 people including members of his Boy Scout troop and the Five Cities Fire Authority. ”I’m glad to have been able to do this project for the community.”

The memorial is Hall’s community service project, a requirement for any Scout seeking to gain the rank of Eagle Scout. Hall is a member of Nipomo Troop 450 and a sophomore at Central Coast New Tech High School.

“Originally I was inspired by the memorial in SLO, but the more I learned about 9/11 and how deeply it affected people, the more I wanted to do it,” Hall said of how he came up with the idea for the project.

The memorial features a 140-square-foot concrete pentagon set into the hillside in front of the fire station. The borderis inlaid with 344 red tiles for firefighters, 60 blue for police and eight white for EMT personnel placed across the shape. In the middle of the pentagon are two thin porcelain rectangles, representing the Twin Towers.

When Hall started pursuing a memorial at the fire station, Fire Chief Steve Lieberman suggested incorporating a piece of steel from the World Trade Center that the local Fire Authority was previously given.

On Sunday, that piece of steel was on display as part of the memorial and available for visitors to touch.

“Supporting Zach through this project has made us all proud of this young man,” Lieberman said Monday. “His labors remind us why we live in a small community.”

