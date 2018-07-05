Injured KVEC radio host Dave Congalton has 'no memory' of being hit by car

KVEC radio host Dave Congalton has "no memory" of being hit by a car nearly a week ago while walking to a march in downtown San Luis Obispo, he told The Tribune on Thursday.

Speaking by phone Thursday from San Luis Transitional Care physical therapy center, Congalton said he remembers parking his car in the Marsh Street garage at about 9:50 a.m. June 30 and then exiting on foot near the intersection of Marsh and Chorro streets.

That's when things went hazy.

The next thing he knew, Congalton said, he was in the hospital with a severely injured leg and badly bruised body.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

SHARE COPY LINK In San Luis Obispo, five intersections with Santa Rosa Street have the highest number of pedestrian collisions, according to the latest Traffic Safety Report.

"To be honest, I have no recollection of the accident at all," Congalton said. "My head hit the ground and went blank for the next 30 minutes."

San Luis Obispo police Capt. Chris Staley said his department isn't releasing information about the incident to the public, only to the parties involved.

Staley added that authorities issued no citations and suspected no violations in relation to the crash, which would warrant public disclosure.

Congalton said a San Luis Obispo police officer told him that the driver of the vehicle that hit him was turning from Chorro Street onto March Street when the collision occurred. But, he said, he hasn't had a chance to review the police report yet.

Local radio host Dave Congalton was seriously injured June 30 after being hit by a car in San Luis Obispo. File photo

"I don't really know the details, and I haven't yet followed up with the police," Congalton said. "Right now, I'm really just focused on my health and recovery."

Congalton underwent surgery July 1 at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for a broken kneecap. He left the hospital Tuesday to start his rehabilitation.

Congalton hosts "Hometown Radio with Dave Congalton," which airs 3 to 7 p.m. weekdays on 920 AM and 96.5 FM. He celebrated 25 years with KVEC in January 2017, according to the station's website.

Congalton had hoped to be on the air by Friday, but that timeline has been postponed. Congalton said he could be on the air next week, but the timing remains uncertain.

In his absence, Congalton's show has featured fill-in hosts and re-airs of previous broadcasts.

According to the most recent traffic data from the city of San Luis Obispo, 2,725 traffic collisions were reported in the city between 2012 and 2016 —about 545 per year.

Roughly 16 percent of the collisions involved a bicyclist or pedestrian. But 46 percent of the collisions resulting in severe injury or death involved a bicyclist or pedestrian.

Currently, Congalton is using a wheelchair and a walker, and the goal of his physical therapy is to be on crutches soon. Doctors informed him he'll have to wear a compression cast for about six weeks as he recovers.

"My health is changing by the hour," Congalton said. "I'd like to say I'll be back Monday, but I have to take care myself. The job will take care of itself."