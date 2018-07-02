KVEC host Dave Congalton recovering from leg surgery after being hit by car

KVEC radio host Dave Congalton underwent leg surgery this weekend after being hit by a car while walking to a march in downtown San Luis Obispo on Saturday, he posted on Facebook late Sunday.

Congalton wrote that "the surgery went well today to repair my kneecap, which is busted."

Congalton, who hosts "Hometown Radio with Dave Congalton" on 920 AM wrote that he wanted to thank "everyone who has called, stopped by, emailed or posted a Facebook message since Saturday morning and my unfortunate accident."

Congalton wrote that he had several marks and bruises on his shoulder and back, and that he might not respond to well-wishers because "I just don't have the energy."

Congalton added that he may be staying at the hospital for two or three days and then his plans are uncertain thereafter, though he may be staying with a friend in San Luis Obispo who has offered him a room in his house to be close to the radio station, which is located on Sacramento Drive.

"I will be back on the radio sooner rather than later, but just have to figure everything out," Congalton posted.

Pepper Daniels, director of programming at American General Media for San Luis Obispo, which operates KVEC, declined to comment on how Congalton's show would be handled during the time that he's out.

The show airs weekdays from 3 to 7 p.m.

Congalton celebrated 25 years with 920 KVEC in January 2017, according to the station's website.