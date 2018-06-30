Local radio host Dave Congalton hit by car, seriously injured in downtown SLO

Local radio host Dave Congalton was seriously injured Saturday after being hit by a car in San Luis Obispo.
Congalton, who has worked at KVEC for nearly three decades, posted on his personal Facebook page that he was walking to a march in town when he was hit.
The host of the daily radio show "Hometown Radio with Dave Congalton" said he was taken to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center and surgery was scheduled for Sunday.
"My left leg is all messed up and it's going to take a couple months of rehab before I can walk again," Congalton said in the Facebook post.
No further information was immediately available Saturday night.
Comments