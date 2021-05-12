SLO County adds just 1 new COVID case as virus spread slows

Sandra Barrientos closes her eyes while Kiera Torbert, a licensed vocational nurse, administers her COVID-19 shot at a San Luis Obispo County farmworker vaccine clinic held at the Paso Robles Event Center. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County added only one new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 21,308 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Wednesday, the county reported no additional deaths due to the coronavirus.

Locally, 260 people have died due to the virus.

San Luis Obispo County was in the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy as of Wednesday.

How many people has SLO County vaccinated?

According to the California Department of Public Health, 35,334 San Luis Obispo County residents have received at least the first coronavirus vaccine in a two-part series as of Wednesday.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department distributed vaccines to 106,461 people — 71,117 of whom have received both their first and second doses, as of Wednesday.

Additional doses were administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and CVS.

Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Templeton: 1

SLO and North Coast

San Luis Obispo: 3

The county’s data showed that San Miguel and Arroyo Grande’s total coronavirus case counts each decreased by one compared with Tuesday, with updated data. And the cases under investigation declined by one on Wednesday, compared with Tuesday.

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 13 cases remained under investigation on Wednesday, compared with 14 on Tuesday.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,870 as of Wednesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 106

Recovered cases: 20,941

People recovering at home: 105

People receiving hospital care: 1

Total people in intensive care units: 0

People in intensive care units out of the county: 0

Deaths due to COVID-19: 260

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to the state’s My Turn system, residents can find appointments for coronavirus vaccines through private health partners and some chain pharmacies, including CVS and Vons.