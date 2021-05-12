Still unsure about the COVID vaccine? RACE Matters, NAACP want to answer your questions

Still worried about getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Two San Luis Obispo County organizations want to answer your questions and make sure you have all the information you need to make your decision.

RACE Matters and NAACP SLO County will host a “virtual community conversation” about the coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday at 6 p.m., featuring three Central Coast medical professionals.

Veronica Avery, an acupuncturist and NAACP health chair

Dr. Steve Clarke, medical director for Community Health Centers of the Central Coast

Dr. Kevin Ferguson, medical director of Pathology and Clinical Laboratory for Dignity Health Marian Regional Medical Center

“Still on the fence? Hearing rumors you’d like clarification on? Bring your questions to this panel of experts,” a RACE Matters Facebook post says. “Our ugly history of medical racism cannot be denied, and Dr. Ferguson is grounded in these facts — and also in facts about disease. Prefer natural medicine? Veronica Avery, of Avery Acupuncture and Natural Medicine, has over a decade of experience and will share her own journey of vaccine hesitancy.”

To learn more and to register for the event, visit the RACE Matters Facebook page at facebook.com/R.A.C.E.MattersSLO. Spanish-language and American Sign Language translation will be provided.

