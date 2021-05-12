Coronavirus

Still unsure about the COVID vaccine? RACE Matters, NAACP want to answer your questions

Still worried about getting the COVID-19 vaccine? Two San Luis Obispo County organizations want to answer your questions and make sure you have all the information you need to make your decision.

RACE Matters and NAACP SLO County will host a “virtual community conversation” about the coronavirus vaccines on Wednesday at 6 p.m., featuring three Central Coast medical professionals.

“Still on the fence? Hearing rumors you’d like clarification on? Bring your questions to this panel of experts,” a RACE Matters Facebook post says. “Our ugly history of medical racism cannot be denied, and Dr. Ferguson is grounded in these facts — and also in facts about disease. Prefer natural medicine? Veronica Avery, of Avery Acupuncture and Natural Medicine, has over a decade of experience and will share her own journey of vaccine hesitancy.”

To learn more and to register for the event, visit the RACE Matters Facebook page at facebook.com/R.A.C.E.MattersSLO. Spanish-language and American Sign Language translation will be provided.

Coronavirus: Latest news

Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Follow more of our reporting on Coronavirus in California
See all stories
Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden
Lindsey Holden writes about housing, North County communities and everything in between for The Tribune in San Luis Obispo. She became a staff writer in 2016 after working for the Rockford Register Star in Illinois. Lindsey is a native Californian raised in the Midwest and earned degrees from DePaul and Northwestern universities.
  Comments  
Get unlimited digital access
#ReadLocal

Subscribe now for only $1

CLAIM OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service