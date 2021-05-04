Forget the appointment: These SLO County clinics will let you walk in for a COVID vaccine

You won’t need an appointment to get a coronavirus vaccine at two San Luis Obispo County clinics any more.

The county’s free vaccine clinics in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande are now allowing walk-ins for vaccinations, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department announced Tuesday.

Appointments are also still available every day this week at the county’s three vaccine clinics — located in Arroyo Grande, Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo — for those who wish to confirm a preferred time and vaccine type.

“Now is the time to get the vaccine ⎯ it’s never been easier,” county Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in a news release. “I encourage everyone who hasn’t yet gotten the vaccine to take this opportunity to get the vaccine easily and at no cost, while we are able to provide these large-scale community clinics across SLO County.”

As more residents vaccinated against COVID-19 and the need for large-scale clinics decreases, the county will scale down and demobilize these large and central vaccine clinics in the coming weeks, according to the news release.

This week, county-run vaccine clinics are open 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. No appointments will take place during the lunch hour, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

The following week, clinics will be open noon to 6 p.m. May 12 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 14. Days of operation may vary in the weeks to come.

Where to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment

As of Tuesday, the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to everyone age 16 and up.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for California’s My Turn appointment system.

To find appointments, visit MyTurn.ca.gov and complete the registration process. Those who need assistance registering for a vaccine can call 833-422-4255 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Sunday.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.