Ravine Water Park is reopening after COVID closure. Here’s when and what to expect

Families flock to The Ravine Water Park in Paso Robles in June 2018. The park will reopen in May 2021 after remaining closed for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Tribune

The Ravine Water Park will reopen Memorial Day following a yearlong closure during the coronavirus pandemic — but visitors will likely still need to abide by masking and social distancing rules.

The Paso Robles park announced on Facebook it will open on May 29 for the 2021 season after canceling the 2020 season in July due to state health regulations and COVID-19 infection concerns.

The Ravine will honor 2020 season passes during the 2021 season, the park said in a Facebook post.

San Luis Obispo County is currently in the orange tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy reopening system, which allows water parks open at 25% capacity and requires visitors to provide their names and phone numbers for contact tracing.

The Ravine has not yet issued coronavirus safety rules, but the California Department of Public Health and Cal/OSHA on Friday released COVID-19 industry guidance for water parks.

According to those guidelines, “use of face coverings is mandatory throughout the park in all settings indoor and outdoor, unless actively eating and/or drinking, or while on a ride or in a setting that would cause the face covering to become wet.”

It also suggests visitors bring multiple face coverings in case masks get wet while at the park.

In addition, the state guidance says visitors from different households or parties should stay 6 feet apart while they’re in the water or lining up for rides.

For more information on The Ravine tickets and season passes, call 805-237-8500 or visit ravinewaterpark.com.