SLO County adds 43 new coronavirus cases — with move to orange tier likely weeks away

A health care worker administers the COVID-19 vaccine to a San Luis Obispo County agriculture worker at a special clinic in Arroyo Grande on Friday, March 19, 2021.

San Luis Obispo County is still likely at least two weeks away from moving to the orange tier of coronavirus restrictions under California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, even though the county’s case rates continued to drop over the past week.

As of Tuesday, data released by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department shows the county’s adjusted case rate fell again for a second week but still falls within the stricter red tier — even with a change to metrics.

Both the seven-day and health equity quartile positivity rates also fell over the past week, but remain in orange tier status.

In order for San Luis Obispo County to move to orange, the county’s adjusted rate has to fall below six cases per day per 100,000 people for two consecutive weeks — or the two positivity rates have to drop to yellow status for two weeks.

Tuesday’s new tier data comes as the county reported 43 new coronavirus cases, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 20,649 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

The county reported no new coronavirus-related deaths Tuesday. Locally, 256 people have died due to the virus.

What tier is SLO County in?

Data released Tuesday shows San Luis Obispo County’s adjusted average was 6.3 new cases per day per 100,000 people, the second consecutive week that rate has decreased. That’s also a small decrease over the 6.9 case rate reported the week prior.

The unadjusted case rate was 8.1 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state, a decrease from the previous week’s rate of 8.4.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 2.3% positivity rate, down from the 2.4% previously reported, the second consecutive week of decrease.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 2.8%.

It’s the second consecutive week that rate has dropped, from 3.7% the previous week.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

North County

Atascadero: 2

Paso Robles: 4

South County

Arroyo Grande: 7

Grover Beach: 2

Nipomo: 3

SLO and North Coast

Los Osos: 4

Morro Bay: 2

San Luis Obispo: 18

The locations of 11 cases were listed as “other.” A total of 14 cases remained under investigation.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,686 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 231





231 Recovered cases: 20,158

People recovering at home: 223

People receiving hospital care: 8

Total people in intensive care units: 1

People in intensive care units out of the county: 1

Deaths due to COVID-19: 256

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to health care workers; long-term care facility residents and employees; education workers; childcare workers; food service workers; emergency services workers and people age 30 and up, by appointment only. Some education workers are also eligible for vaccinations through their places of employment.

Those eligible to receive their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine can register online or by phone for San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery.

To register for the lottery, go to www.RecoverSLO.org/VaccineAppointments and complete the registration form. Those without internet access or who have difficulty with the online form can call 805-543-2444 or 805-781-4280 and an operator can help them.

To sign up for email alerts, visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.

In addition to San Luis Obispo County’s vaccine appointment lottery, appointments for coronavirus vaccines can be made through Dignity Health, Tenet Health Central Coast and chain pharmacies including CVS and Vons.