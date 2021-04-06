Santa Barbara County to start vaccinating people 16 and older

COVID-19 vaccine doses are ready for use at a coronavirus vaccination center at Paso Robles Event Center run by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. The Santa Barbara Public Health Department is opening vaccine appointments up to residents 16 and older. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department opened up appointments at its own community vaccination clinics to all county residents age 16 and older starting immediately, the county announced Monday.

“Santa Barbara County residents who are 16 years of age and older are able to make an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccine beginning today for Public Health Community Vaccination Clinics in Santa Maria happening this week using the Pfizer vaccine. Those 18 years of age and older can now make an appointment for Santa Barbara vaccination clinics happening Tuesday, April 6 and Thursday, April 8 since Moderna and Johnson& Johnson will be used at this site,” the Public Health Department said.

The Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved for use in 16-year-olds and 17-year-olds, but all three are approved for use in people 18 and older.

Until now, only residents 50 years old and older, and younger people with qualifying jobs and medical conditions, could sign up for appointments in the county.

“Effective April 15, people 16 years of age and older will also be eligible to schedule appointments at any of the participating pharmacies, hospitals, or health care providers as supply is available. These locations may be able to begin sooner, depending on availability of vaccines,” according to the county.

Visit publichealthsbc.org/phd-vaccination-clinics for the vaccination page with appointments for these county-run clinics.

Pedro Martinez, a Santa Barbara County agriculture worker, receives a COVID-19 vaccine from nurse Morena Loomis during a pilot coronavirus vaccination clinic hosted by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department in Santa Maria.

A vaccination clinic is open at 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. through Sunday at Allan Hancock Community College, 800 South College Drive in Santa Maria. Come to Building S, and enter via Sierra Madre Avenue.

All three vaccines are available at the clinic; people 16 and older can receive the two-dose Pfizer vaccine while those 18 and up can get the double-shot Moderna vaccine and the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The vaccination clinic at Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort at 633 E. Cabrillo Blvd. in Santa Barbara is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, offering the Pfizer vaccine to ages 18 and up, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to people 18 and older. Enter through the driveway on Calle Puerto Vallarta.

“Second doses will be provided at the same location first doses are received. A clinic will be available in the same location four to six weeks from your first dose appointment,” according to the county.

A Santa Barbara clinic is planned for Monday, April 12, through Friday, April 16, and appointments will be posted at a later date on the Public Health Department website.

The county call center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day to help people sign up for appointments and answer questions about the COVID-19 vaccines. To reach it, call 2-1-1, and select option 4.