These 30 photos show the story of COVID-19 pandemic in SLO County

In one week in March 2020, our whole world changed.

During that week, San Luis Obispo County went from ho-hum to a new reality filled with business and school closures, new health restrictions, isolation and most importantly, fear of the global pandemic that had hit our shores.

Throughout it all, Tribune photographers were there documenting this historic moment.

As we look back on the past year of coronavirus in SLO County, these pictures are some of what remain to remind us of what it was like to live in unprecedented times.

San Luis Obispo city Fire Captain Shayne Skove performs the cleaning protocol after helping someone exhibiting symptoms consistent with coronavirus in March 2020. Other firefighters are ready to dispose of used protective equipment. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Twin Cities Community Hospital in Templeton set up this screening tent after a patient there tested negative for coronavirus in March 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Caity McCardell, community resource coordinator with Transitions Mental Health, changes the message sign to a note of encouragement as shelter in home takes place due to coronavirus in March 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The usually busy streets in downtown San Luis Obispo were virtually empty after the “shelter-in place’”order was issued by the San Luis Obispo County Health Department because of the coronavirus. This is Higuera Street at Broad Street at 6:30 p.m. when the SLO Farmers Market would be happening. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Hundreds of Costco shoppers wait in one long line around the store to get in to shop in March 2020. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County Public Works Interim Director John Diodati looks over the Phase I area of the alternate care site at the Cal Poly Rec Center as workers prep the facility for COVID-19 patients in April 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Berenice Saint-Saens and Ryan Buckley were married and wave to wedding guests via Zoom in April 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Casandra Cox, her husband Scott and sons Ryan, 2 (in Scott’s lap), and David, 5, dress up every day to wave at cars passing their Arroyo Grande home on Highway 1, sharing positive messages and smiles during the coronavirus pandemic. In April, they dressed as “Mary Poppins” characters. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Nicki Edwards waves goodbye after delivering groceries to Peggy Fabricius in April 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Dr. Jaymie Noland, middle, and assistant Nicole Einfalt, left, hand out lunches to Cal Poly animal science students April 2020. The lunch was a thank-you sent by alum Jake Odello for their work caring for campus animals during the COVID-19 outbreak. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Port San Luis Harbor District prohibited loitering on its beaches as it tried to prevent the spread of coronavirus in April 2020. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Downtown San Luis Obispo restaurants and businesses slowly reopen in May 2020. Seed’s owner Rammy Aburashed helps a customer that came in to the store. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

More than 60 people gathered outside the courthouse in downtown San Luis Obispo to rally for SLO County and California to reopen amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) shutdown in May 2020. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

The high schools of Atascadero coordinated to provide a combined drive through graduation due to coronavirus in June 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Daniel Cashdan has enlisted in the U.S. Army and gets a fist bump and diploma from principal Scott Ferguson in June 2020. Coast Union High School graduation drive-in ceremony was held in front of the gym at the high school. The traditional indoor ceremony was changed due to coronavirus. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Public health nurse Karen Gray takes a coronavirus nasal swab sample at the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department in May 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Lori Head, left and Melinda Luce, both of Atascadero, show off a photo of their mother, Margery McGoff. McGoff died from coronavirus in July. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Finn Robinson, 7, Oceano, holds a sign with his grandmother, Cindy Morton, Grover Beach. Hundreds of off-road enthusiasts gathered for a Freedom Rally to open Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area which was closed to vehicles during the coronavirus pandemic in October 2020. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Tracy Kosinski a guide 1 at Hearst Castle gives a virtual art and architecture tour to third graders in October 2020. She explains the Neptune pool and fields text questions from the class. Guides are conducting virtual tours of the castle for school groups and other organizations. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo Classical Academy teacher Ronelle Volk walks among socially distanced desks to help her fourth-grade students with their math lesson. The campus is one of a few private schools in the county to reopen its doors to K-12 students during the coronavirus pandemic in October 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Victor Taracevicz marks his ballot at the San Luis Obispo county government center for the November 2020 election. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Chef Cody Thomasson puts the final touches roasted brussels sprouts. The crew at SLO Provisions worked for hours to produce ready to heat Thanksgiving meals, dishes in small and large from Brussels sprouts to turkey and gravy. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Juan Pantaleon, a member of Kennedy Club for four years, said he missed working out at the fitness center when it closed due to coronavirus restrictions. Some gyms began reopening in November 2020. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

The Cal Poly men hosted hosting Bethesda College of Anaheim for the basketball home opener in November 2020. Fans were absent from the bleachers due to coronavirus restrictions and team seats were spaced out. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Dr. Matthew Williams, emergency physician at Sierra Vista Hospital receives a COVID-19 vaccination in December 2020. Williams was one of the first in SLO County to receive the vaccine. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Susan Brownlee of Paso Robles receives her first COVID-19 shot at a coronavirus vaccination site at Paso Robles Event Center in February 2021. Laura Dickinson ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

Dr. Penny Borenstein, San Luis Obispo County public health officer, gives the weekly update on coronavirus statistics and trends. Average COVID-19 case counts are falling in early March 2021. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Lanes are reduced to allow for dining areas in downtown San Luis Obispo, but traffic has returned. Almost a year after a stay-at-home order due to coronavirus turned San Luis Obispo into a ghost town, activity has returned to the city core. David Middlecamp dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

BEHIND OUR REPORTING Why we did this story As the one-year anniversary of San Luis Obispo County’s first confirmed coronavirus case approached, we at The Tribune were left with an important decision. How do we mark the day the world as we knew it shifted? Over the past year, SLO County has seen some monumental changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We’ve lost businesses. We’ve lost family and friends. We’ve struggled to adjust to a new public health crisis, while keeping the character of the Central Coast intact. There have been good times and there have been hard times. As we look back at the past year, hopefully it will help us to move forward to the year ahead and the next potential phase of the pandemic: recovery. That’s what this, and other stories from our COVID anniversary coverage is about: How SLO County took on coronavirus, and how it might finally now be turning the tide.