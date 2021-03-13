Cal Poly students celebrate ‘St. Fratty’s Day’ at Saturday street party despite COVID-19

Cal Poly students gather in the street to celebrate “St. Fratty’s Day” on Saturday morning, March 13, 2021, in San Luis Obispo, Calif., despite COVID-19 health orders.

Cal Poly is investigating videos appearing to show students celebrating “St. Fratty’s Day” with large gatherings in San Luis Obispo streets Saturday morning, as videos circulate on Instagram.

No one appears to be wearing face coverings or social distancing — despite ongoing health orders amid the COVID-19 pandemic — in four videos posted to Cal Poly Barstool’s Instagram story Saturday morning.

A photo with the account’s Instagram story said, “Watch Out For Narks,” with a four-leaf clover emoji.

The first video, filmed Saturday at 6:43 a.m., shows a large group of people wearing green gathered in the street.

The university is aware of the videos posted by Cal Poly Barstool and “extremely disappointed in the behavior they display,” Director of Media Relations Matt Lazier wrote in an email Saturday. Cal Poly Barstool

More people are seen running through the street in a second video shared on Cal Poly Bartstool’s Instagram story, which has since been deleted.

A man wearing a green shirt and a green hat climbed a utility pole in a third video. He is seen drinking a beer as a crowd of people cheer below.

A man wearing green drinks a beer on a utility pole as a crowd cheers, part of a St. Fratty's Day celebration Saturday, March 13, 2021, amid the ongoing threat of the coronavirus pandemic. Cal Poly Barstool

In a fourth video, a woman is seen climbing a utility pole.

A woman climbed a utility pole as a crowd watched as part of a St. Fratty's Day celebration Saturday morning, March 13, 2021 in San Luis Obispo, Calif., according to a video posted on Cal Poly Barstool’s Instagram story. Cal Poly Barstool

“We are looking into the gatherings that took place today to determine whether Cal Poly students or organizations were involved, and we will respond appropriately to all violations of health and safety guidelines,” Lazier wrote.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department is working with the Cal Poly Police Department to address the gatherings, according to Lazier.

Lazier said the university will hold students who receive citations accountable through Cal Poly’s Student Code of Conduct, which says students cannot violate local, state or federal laws.

A crowd of people gather in the streets of San Luis Obispo, Calif., on Saturday at 6:43 a.m., as part of St. Fratty's Day celebration March 13, 2021, according to a Cal Poly Bartstool Instagram story. Cal Poly Barstool

“As we have made a point to continue telling our campus community: We are not out of the woods yet in regard to the ongoing pandemic, and we need each member of our community to recommit to practicing safe and healthy behaviors and abiding by all university, county and state guidelines,” Lazier wrote.