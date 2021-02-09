SLO County reports 200th coronavirus-related death, adds 104 new cases

Dr. Penny Borenstein, county health officer, talks about San Luis Obispo county coronavirus numbers being grouped with counties in Southern California. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County added 104 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 18,788 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Tuesday, the county reported an additional four deaths due to coronavirus, involving people 65 years of age and older. Locally, 200 people have died due to the virus.

As of Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

What tier is SLO County in?

Tuesday marked the 14th consecutive week that coronavirus spread in San Luis Obispo County has been considered “widespread,” according to state guidelines.

The county’s adjusted average was 19.3 new cases per day per 100,000 people, a decrease from the 22.6 case rate reported the week prior. The unadjusted case rate was 30.2 cases per day per 100,000 people, according to the state.

As of Tuesday, the county had a 4.5% positive rate, down from the 5.9% previously reported.

The latest health equity metric released Tuesday calculated that the positivity rate for people who live in the 12 census tracts in San Luis Obispo County ranked in the lowest quarter of California’s Healthy Places Index at 4.8%.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Paso Robles: 41

Atascadero: 18

San Luis Obispo: 15

Nipomo: 11

Arroyo Grande: 4

Templeton: 4

Morro Bay: 3

Pismo Beach: 3

San Miguel: 3

Cal Poly (campus residents): 1

Cayucos: 1

Grover Beach: 1

The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 76 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,472 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Tuesday, with 27 active cases in custody and with 26 of those testing positive in the past 14 days

Eight CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Tuesday that 212 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports less than 11 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Tuesday.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,455 as of Tuesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Tuesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,205





1,205 Recovered cases: 17,359

People recovering at home: 1,172

People receiving hospital care: 33

Total people in intensive care units: 13

People in intensive care units out of the county: 6

Deaths due to COVID-19: 200

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Tuesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.