Are you 75 or older? Here’s how to get a COVID vaccine in SLO County

La versión en español de este informe de noticias está disponible aquí.

Coronavirus vaccines have rolled out in San Luis Obispo County and across California, but a limited supply has left heath officials struggling to quickly vaccinate the most vulnerable populations.

Dealing both with the scarcity of vaccines and delays in giving doses it does have, California changed its vaccine prioritization framework at least three times in little over a month. A key state panel has just proposed a fourth change to the framework.

So how is one supposed to get vaccinated? What are you supposed to do?

Here’s a quick guide to what you need to know, especially if you’re 75 or older:

Who is or will be eligible right now for COVID-19 vaccines?

California is now in Phase 1B, Tier 1.

In some parts of California, that means people age 65 and older can be vaccinated for coronavirus. However, in San Luis Obispo County, only residents 75 years of age and older can receive vaccines due to the limited supply of doses.

Next in line for shots will be those age 65 to 74; educators and child care workers; workers in emergency services and those working in food and agriculture.

All tiers of Phase 1A, including health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities, are also eligible for the vaccines.

I live in SLO County. What do I do?

San Luis Obispo County is vaccinating county residents 75 years of age and older.

To get a COVID-19 vaccine, you will need to make an appointment online on the San Luis Obispo County Public Health website, RecoverSLO.org/VaccineRegistration, and via phone at 805-543-2444.

When you appear for your appointment, you will need a valid photo ID that verifies your age; this is required. You will not get your vaccine shot and your appointment will be canceled if you do not meet the vaccination criteria.

Don’t live in SLO County?

If you’re 75 years of age or older and do not live in San Luis Obispo County, check your home county to learn more about whether you are eligible for the vaccine and what clinics are offering shots.

Do not try to make an appointment in San Luis Obispo County if you are not a county resident.

Instead, check with the health department in your county for vaccine eligibility and clinic offerings.

Does the coronavirus vaccine cost anything?

No. Vaccinations are free and available regardless of insurance coverage or immigration status. If you have health insurance, coverage information may be required as part of scheduling your appointment.

How much COVID-19 vaccine is available?

Coronavirus vaccine supplies in San Luis Obispo County are limited and available amounts are determined on a weekly basis, health department officials say.

More than 15,500 first doses and 3,171 second doses were administered by the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department as of Jan. 29, the latest available data. In total, 25,576 vaccine doses were sent to the local public health department by Jan. 29.

How long will I have to wait to get my appointment?

San Luis Obispo County health officials are telling people seeking to set up vaccination appointments to be patient.

Appointments are first come, first served. No walk-in appointments are available.

Dates and times are being added, so check back if appointments aren’t yet available.

Where can I go to get my shot?

In San Luis Obispo County, vaccinations are available by appointment only.

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department runs three vaccination clinics — at Cuesta College in San Luis Obispo, the Paso Robles Event Center in Paso Robles and Arroyo Grande High School in Arroyo Grande.

French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo is offering vaccines to non-employees age 75 or older. People do not have to have a primary healthcare provider at Dignity Health to receive a free vaccine from French Hospital.

Several pharmacies in San Luis Obispo County, including Vons, Albertsons and Ralphs locations and Cayucos Pharmacy, are offering a limited number of vaccines to residents that fall under the Phase 1B, Tier 1 category.

What do I do if I need to get my second dose?

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will notify you when it comes time to schedule your appointment for your second dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Due to limited supply, the county is asking that people wait up to five weeks following their first doses to be contacted by health officials.

This notice may come as an email, text message, or phone call, depending on your preference. You can schedule your appointment online once you’ve been contacted.

Second dose appointments may not be available on the exact day that you are eligible for your second dose, according to the county.

However, doses can be administered six weeks apart without any detriments to the effect of the vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

How do I register for an appointment?

Appointments with the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department can be made online at RecoverSLO.org/VaccineRegistration.

They can also be made via phone at 805-543-2444. The county’s Phone Assistance Center is now available seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccine appointments at French Hospital can be booked directly through French Hospital at DignityHealth.org/central-coast/locations/frechhospital/coronavirus.

Vaccines administered through Albertsons Companies can be scheduled at mhealthappointments.com/covidappt.

Residents can also receive email alerts about vaccinations by signing up at EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.

If you need transportation to your vaccination appointment, call RTA Runabout at 805-541–2544 or Ride-On at 805-541-8747 to schedule a no-cost roundtrip ride.