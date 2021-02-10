SLO County adds 154 coronavirus cases, 2 new deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 154 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 18,838 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Wednesday, the county reported an additional two deaths due to coronavirus, involving people 85 years of age and older. Locally, 202 people have died due to the virus.

As of Wednesday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Wednesday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

San Luis Obispo: 17

Paso Robles: 9

Arroyo Grande: 6

Atascadero: 4

Grover Beach: 4

Nipomo: 3

Templeton: 3

Cal Poly: 1

Oceano: 1

Pismo Beach: 1

San Miguel: 1

The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 76 cases remained under investigation.

The county adjusted total coronavirus case counts for Avila Beach, Los Osos, Morro Bay and Santa Margarita on Wednesday, removing one case in each of those communities.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,472 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Wednesday, with 11 active cases in custody and with 10 of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Nine CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Tuesday, the latest reported data, that 212 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports less than 11 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Tuesday.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,472 as of Wednesday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Wednesday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,018





Recovered cases: 17,594

People recovering at home: 982

People receiving hospital care: 36

Total people in intensive care units: 15

People in intensive care units out of the county: 7

Deaths due to COVID-19: 202

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Wednesday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.