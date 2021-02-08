SLO County adds 217 coronavirus cases over weekend, Monday as local death toll nears 200

Ilse Bertrem of Arroyo Grande receives the COVID-19 vaccine at French Hospital Medical Center. ldickinson@thetribunenews.com

San Luis Obispo County added 217 new coronavirus cases over the weekend and Monday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 18,684 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

The county added 88 coronavirus cases on Saturday, 83 on Sunday and 48 on Monday. Monday marked the lowest number of new coronavirus cases in a single day since late December 2020.

On Monday, the county reported an additional two deaths due to coronavirus, involving people ranging in age from 50 to 84. Locally, 196 people have died due to the virus.

As of Monday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Monday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:





San Luis Obispo: 67

California Men’s Colony: 56

Paso Robles: 46

Atascadero: 33

Nipomo: 20

Arroyo Grande: 14

Grover Beach: 9

Templeton: 8

Avila Beach: 6

Pismo Beach: 5

Creston: 3

San Miguel: 3

Los Osos: 2

Morro Bay: 2

Santa Margarita: 1

One case was removed from both Shandon and the Atascadero State Hospital. Two cases were removed from Cambria’s case count.

The locations of seven cases were listed as “other.” A total of 75 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,472 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Monday, with 32 active cases in custody and 43 of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Eight inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Monday that 212 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports fewer than 11 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who tested positive for COVID-19. The facility had no hospitalized coronavirus patients as of Monday, and has not said how many were hospitalized in the past.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,455 as of Monday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,179

Recovered cases: 17,286

People recovering at home: 1,136

People receiving hospital care: 43

Total people in intensive care units: 8

Deaths due to COVID-19: 196

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Monday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules will be announced on weekdays around 9 a.m. as appointments become available on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.