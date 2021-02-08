Business
100 SLO businesses received $5,000 each in COVID aid. Find out who got money
More than 100 businesses in San Luis Obispo have received $5,000 grants in the second round of a city effort to help the local economy during a period of COVID-19-impacted financial challenges.
The latest round of grant recipients were notified Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, which acts as the administrator in the partnership.
Due to the “overwhelming need and record-breaking number of applications — after making the final determinations for the initial grants,” the city and chamber felt it necessary to procure additional funding, the chamber said in a news release.
Working with The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, the city and chamber were able to fund $1,000 supplemental grants for a total of 81 small businesses. San Luis Obispo provided $75,000 to pay for the additional grants and the Community Foundation contributed $6,000 it received from a private donor.
The partnership received a total of 525 requests for grants during an application period between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8.
Counting a previous round of stimulus funding, the SLO City Small Business Relief Fund has channeled a total of $841,000 to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Recipients range from restaurants and breweries to beauty salons, gyms and retail stores.
“It has been a tremendously tough first year of business between our late opening and a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Jake Hildebrand, owner of 1865 Craft House + Kitchen, said in a news release. “However, we see the undeniable light at the end of the tunnel, and are thrilled that this grant can help us jumpstart our operations once again.
“We are so thankful to the city and SLO chamber for their dedication to supporting small businesses, and recognition of them as the backbone of our community.”
According to the chamber, some recipients plan to use the funds to pay outstanding invoices, hire back staff and refresh their inventories.
Chamber officials said many businesses reported the grant “will help them to just keep their doors open.”
“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on our local, small business community, this second round of funding will provide some relief to support the economic stability, recovery and resiliency of SLO city small businesses,” city manager Derek Johnson said in the release. “The city and the SLO chamber will continue to work together to help support small businesses so our community can recover, together.”
The vast majority of the funds for the SLO City Small Business Relief Fund were allocated from the recently passed Local Revenue Measure (G-20), which provided an additional sales tax of 1% and renewed the city’s existing 0.5% local sales tax.
Which SLO businesses got COVID-19 relief grants?
Local business that received $5,000 grants were:
- 1865 Craft House & Kitchen
- Antigua Brewing Co.
- Apothecary Tattoo
- Bang the Drum Brewery
- Beda’s Biergarten
- Big Sky Cafe
- Black Sheep Bar & Grill
- Bliss Cafe
- Bon Temps Creole Café
- Broad Street Giant Grinder
- Broad Street Public House
- Budget Cafe
- Cafe Roma
- Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center
- Cindy’s Cafe Corp
- Ciopinot
- Club Pilates
- Coastal Peaks Coffee
- CORE Dance SLO
- CrossFit Inferno
- Crushed Grape
- Dollars and Cents
- Dream Dinners Central Coast
- Efren’s SLO Mexican Restaurant
- Equilibrium Fitness for Women
- European Wax Center & Massage Envy Spa SLO
- F. McLintocks Saloon
- Farb’s Bakery
- Federicos Fresh Mex Cuisine SLO
- Fremont Theater
- G Brothers Smokehouse
- Gino’s Pizza
- Gymnazo
- Hive Natural Beauty Collective
- House of Bagels Central Coast
- Karson Butler Events
- Koberl at Blue
- Kona’s Deli
- Kreuzberg California
- Kumiko Japanese restaurant
- La Locanda
- Laguna Grill
- Lahainas
- Las Delicias De Zacatecas
- Libertine Brewing Co.
- Linnaea’s Cafe
- Lucy’s Coffee Co.
- Luna Red
- Mama’s Meatball
- McAlister Training
- Mee Heng Low Noodle House
- Menka
- Milestone Tavern
- Mint + Craft
- Mistura Restaurant
- MO’s Smokehouse BBQ
- Monika’s Macarons & Fine Patisseries
- Mother’s Tavern
- SLO City Small Business Relief Grant ($5,000.00)
- New Times San Luis Obispo
- Oak and Otter Brewing Co.
- Old San Luis BBQ Co.
- Palm Theatre
- Pan d’Oro Bakery
- Performance Athletics Gymnastics
- Petra
- Pilates Collective SLO
- Poke Chef
- Popolo Catering
- Positive Ride
- Puzzle Effect
- Pyra Coffee Co.
- Ragtag Wine Co.
- Rev SLO Fitness
- Root Elixirs
- Sheila Kearns Chocolate & Confections
- Sinor-LaVallee Wines
- SLO Backlots
- SLO Baseball Alliance
- SLO Provisions
- SLO Safe Ride
- Sloco Health + Wellness
- Stephen Dooley Wine Co.
- Studio @
- Sweetie Cup Tea House
- Taco King
- Thaiboat
- The Bladerunner Salon and Spa
- The Breakfast Buzz
- The Mark Bar & Restaurant
- The Mojave Room
- The Penny
- The Ritual
- The Sauce Pot Studios
- Tigerlily Salon
- Tre Fiamme Pizzeria Trattoria
- Twig & Arrow Salon
- Two Broads Ciderworks
- WineSneak
- Yanagi Sushi
- Ziggy’s
Comments