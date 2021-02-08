100 SLO businesses received $5,000 each in COVID aid. Find out who got money

More than 100 businesses in San Luis Obispo have received $5,000 grants in the second round of a city effort to help the local economy during a period of COVID-19-impacted financial challenges.

The latest round of grant recipients were notified Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, which acts as the administrator in the partnership.

Due to the “overwhelming need and record-breaking number of applications — after making the final determinations for the initial grants,” the city and chamber felt it necessary to procure additional funding, the chamber said in a news release.

Working with The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, the city and chamber were able to fund $1,000 supplemental grants for a total of 81 small businesses. San Luis Obispo provided $75,000 to pay for the additional grants and the Community Foundation contributed $6,000 it received from a private donor.

The partnership received a total of 525 requests for grants during an application period between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8.

Counting a previous round of stimulus funding, the SLO City Small Business Relief Fund has channeled a total of $841,000 to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The 1865 Craft House and Kitchen is located next to the new La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Recipients range from restaurants and breweries to beauty salons, gyms and retail stores.

“It has been a tremendously tough first year of business between our late opening and a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Jake Hildebrand, owner of 1865 Craft House + Kitchen, said in a news release. “However, we see the undeniable light at the end of the tunnel, and are thrilled that this grant can help us jumpstart our operations once again.

“We are so thankful to the city and SLO chamber for their dedication to supporting small businesses, and recognition of them as the backbone of our community.”

According to the chamber, some recipients plan to use the funds to pay outstanding invoices, hire back staff and refresh their inventories.

Chamber officials said many businesses reported the grant “will help them to just keep their doors open.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on our local, small business community, this second round of funding will provide some relief to support the economic stability, recovery and resiliency of SLO city small businesses,” city manager Derek Johnson said in the release. “The city and the SLO chamber will continue to work together to help support small businesses so our community can recover, together.”

The vast majority of the funds for the SLO City Small Business Relief Fund were allocated from the recently passed Local Revenue Measure (G-20), which provided an additional sales tax of 1% and renewed the city’s existing 0.5% local sales tax.

Which SLO businesses got COVID-19 relief grants?

Local business that received $5,000 grants were:

1865 Craft House & Kitchen

Antigua Brewing Co.

Apothecary Tattoo

Bang the Drum Brewery

Beda’s Biergarten

Big Sky Cafe

Black Sheep Bar & Grill

Bliss Cafe

Bon Temps Creole Café

Broad Street Giant Grinder

Broad Street Public House

Budget Cafe

Cafe Roma

Central Coast Gymnastics Sports Center

Cindy’s Cafe Corp

Ciopinot

Club Pilates

Coastal Peaks Coffee

CORE Dance SLO

CrossFit Inferno

Crushed Grape

Dollars and Cents

Dream Dinners Central Coast

Efren’s SLO Mexican Restaurant

Equilibrium Fitness for Women

European Wax Center & Massage Envy Spa SLO

F. McLintocks Saloon

Farb’s Bakery

Federicos Fresh Mex Cuisine SLO

Fremont Theater

G Brothers Smokehouse

Gino’s Pizza

Gymnazo

Hive Natural Beauty Collective

House of Bagels Central Coast

Karson Butler Events

Koberl at Blue

Kona’s Deli

Kreuzberg California

Kumiko Japanese restaurant

La Locanda

Laguna Grill

Lahainas

Las Delicias De Zacatecas

Libertine Brewing Co.

Linnaea’s Cafe

Lucy’s Coffee Co.

Luna Red

Mama’s Meatball

McAlister Training

Mee Heng Low Noodle House

Menka

Milestone Tavern

Mint + Craft

Mistura Restaurant

MO’s Smokehouse BBQ

Monika’s Macarons & Fine Patisseries

Mother’s Tavern

SLO City Small Business Relief Grant ($5,000.00)

New Times San Luis Obispo

Oak and Otter Brewing Co.

Old San Luis BBQ Co.

Palm Theatre

Pan d’Oro Bakery

Performance Athletics Gymnastics

Petra

Pilates Collective SLO

Poke Chef

Popolo Catering

Positive Ride

Puzzle Effect

Pyra Coffee Co.

Ragtag Wine Co.

Rev SLO Fitness

Root Elixirs

Sheila Kearns Chocolate & Confections

Sinor-LaVallee Wines

SLO Backlots

SLO Baseball Alliance

SLO Provisions

SLO Safe Ride

Sloco Health + Wellness

Stephen Dooley Wine Co.

Studio @

Sweetie Cup Tea House

Taco King

Thaiboat

The Bladerunner Salon and Spa

The Breakfast Buzz

The Mark Bar & Restaurant

The Mojave Room

The Penny

The Ritual

The Sauce Pot Studios

Tigerlily Salon

Tre Fiamme Pizzeria Trattoria

Twig & Arrow Salon

Two Broads Ciderworks

WineSneak

Yanagi Sushi

Ziggy’s