Business

100 SLO businesses received $5,000 each in COVID aid. Find out who got money

More than 100 businesses in San Luis Obispo have received $5,000 grants in the second round of a city effort to help the local economy during a period of COVID-19-impacted financial challenges.

The latest round of grant recipients were notified Friday, according to the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, which acts as the administrator in the partnership.

Due to the “overwhelming need and record-breaking number of applications — after making the final determinations for the initial grants,” the city and chamber felt it necessary to procure additional funding, the chamber said in a news release.

Working with The Community Foundation San Luis Obispo County, the city and chamber were able to fund $1,000 supplemental grants for a total of 81 small businesses. San Luis Obispo provided $75,000 to pay for the additional grants and the Community Foundation contributed $6,000 it received from a private donor.

The partnership received a total of 525 requests for grants during an application period between Dec. 23 and Jan. 8.

Counting a previous round of stimulus funding, the SLO City Small Business Relief Fund has channeled a total of $841,000 to businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

LaQuintaInn003
The 1865 Craft House and Kitchen is located next to the new La Quinta Inn & Suites by Wyndham on Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo. Laura Dickinson The Tribune

Recipients range from restaurants and breweries to beauty salons, gyms and retail stores.

“It has been a tremendously tough first year of business between our late opening and a once-in-a-century pandemic,” Jake Hildebrand, owner of 1865 Craft House + Kitchen, said in a news release. “However, we see the undeniable light at the end of the tunnel, and are thrilled that this grant can help us jumpstart our operations once again.

“We are so thankful to the city and SLO chamber for their dedication to supporting small businesses, and recognition of them as the backbone of our community.”

According to the chamber, some recipients plan to use the funds to pay outstanding invoices, hire back staff and refresh their inventories.

Chamber officials said many businesses reported the grant “will help them to just keep their doors open.”

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to have an impact on our local, small business community, this second round of funding will provide some relief to support the economic stability, recovery and resiliency of SLO city small businesses,” city manager Derek Johnson said in the release. “The city and the SLO chamber will continue to work together to help support small businesses so our community can recover, together.”

The vast majority of the funds for the SLO City Small Business Relief Fund were allocated from the recently passed Local Revenue Measure (G-20), which provided an additional sales tax of 1% and renewed the city’s existing 0.5% local sales tax.

Which SLO businesses got COVID-19 relief grants?

Local business that received $5,000 grants were:

Related stories from San Luis Obispo Tribune
Profile Image of Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson
Nick Wilson covers the city of San Luis Obispo and has been a reporter at The Tribune in San Luis Obispo since 2004. He also writes regularly about K-12 education, Cal Poly, Morro Bay and Los Osos. He is a graduate of UC Santa Barbara and UC Berkeley and is originally from Ojai.
  Comments  

Business

Washington governor signs bill to help workers, businesses

February 08, 2021 12:15 PM

Business

Vaccine effort for Black, Latino Missourians slow to begin

February 08, 2021 12:05 PM

Business

Target activewear brand generated more than $1B in sales in first year

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service