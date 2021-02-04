Halcyon Post Office is closing after 113 years. ‘This is the absolute worst’

The Halcyon Store and Post Office. The Tribune

A tiny post office and store that served as a landmark for the South County community of Halcyon for decades will shut its doors next month.

The owners of the Halcyon Store and Post Office announced the closure on Facebook on Thursday, saying the post office, a branch of the Arroyo Grande Post Office, is closing permanently. Meanwhile, they said, they will continue to look for a new location for the store.

“We are excited for the change and know our store will find the perfect new home!” Sandy Strohman and her daughter, Louise Welch, wrote in a post.

The business owners said they will be putting many of the store’s items up for sale, including crystals, sage kits, candles and clothing.

The Halcyon Store and Post Office is set to shut its doors March 15, Strohman and Welch told New Times.

The Halcyon Post Office opened in 1908 in a different building just north of its current location. In 1947, the post office branch was moved to 936 South Halcyon Road.

Over the years, the location transformed based on its owners — housing a store, library, health food grocery, gas station and a New Age shop at various points.

A mural portrays a fairy theme on the back side of the Halcyon Post Office and Store in 2005. Joe Johnston The Tribune

A history of the Halcyon Post Office and Store posted on its website described it as “a unique establishment where one could purchase a money order, check out a library book, have a slice of cheese cut from a round brick, and even fill up with gas from the pump out in front, all services rendered by the same obliging, if somewhat breathless clerk.”

The business switched hands numerous times over the decades. Strohman and her daughter took over as owners in 2015.

According to its website, the Halcyon Store and Post Office is one of the “oldest commercial institutions in the area.”

News of the closure was met with sadness online, with numerous San Luis Obispo County residents expressing regret that the business would be closing soon.

“This is the absolute worst,” one Facebook poster wrote.

“The store is part of my childhood,” another wrote. “It will be sad to visit and see this place gone.”

Will you miss the Halcyon Store and Post Office? Reporter Kaytlyn Leslie plans to write more about the loss of one of the oldest businesses in South County.

