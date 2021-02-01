Off-road riding at Oceano Dunes has ‘no significant impact’ on SLO County economy, study says

Nathan Sedlaczek, 13, rides a quad with his family at Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area in 2017. dmiddlecamp@thetribunenews.com

Did closing Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area to off-highway vehicle use hurt local businesses?

According to a new study by a Cal Poly associate professor, the coronavirus-related restriction had “no significant impact” on San Luis Obispo County’s economy.

In fact, Pratish Patel’s study found “lodging revenue in Oceano increasing” during the closure.

The study was conducted by Patel, an associate professor of finance at Cal Poly’s Orfalea College of Business, while the state park near Pismo Beach was closed to vehicles due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Patel analyzed data from March through August 2020; the park reopened to riders that October.

Patel’s study was released Jan. 28.

Its findings offer a direct contrast to a 2017 report by SMG Consulting commissioned by California State Parks that claimed that visitors to the Oceano Dunes park — largely off-highway vehicle (OHV) users — resulted in $243 million generated for the county.

The SMG Consulting study primarily used survey data to come to its conclusion, while Patel’s study used tax and unemployment data.

The Oceano Economic Development Council asked Patel to take “another look” at the economic impact of OHV users during the Oceano Dunes’ coronavirus-related shutdown, according to a release by the group, which says its purpose is “exploring and developing conceptual models that demonstrate Oceano’s potential for growth as a beach community.”

Using Google’s COVID-19 Community Mobility Reports, an online program that charts movement trends over time by geography, Patel found that visitors still spent time at San Luis Obispo County parks during the six-month period he analyzed.

Additionally, Patel used data from Womply, a software company that aggregates data from several credit card processors to provide analytical insights to small businesses and other clients. Patel found that San Luis Obispo, Monterey and Santa Barbara counties all experienced a “steep decline” in revenue in April 2020, he said in his study.

Based on that analysis, San Luis Obispo County recovered better economically from the other two counties by June 2020, according to Patel’s study.

Patel’s study also found that “more businesses remained open in (San Luis Obispo) County in April relative to other counties,” and that “more businesses remained open in the county relative to Monterey (County) but less than Santa Barbara (County) during the latter half of 2020.”

Patel’s “smoking gun evidence,” as he calls it in his study, was that the fact that average monthly transient occupancy tax revenue in Oceano actually increased in 2020, when compared to 2019.

Transient occupancy tax, also known as bed tax, is any tax imposed on guests who stay overnight at hotels, motels, vacation rentals and other commercial lodgings.

About 62% of the survey participants in the SMG Consulting study indicated that they would not visit San Luis Obispo County if the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area did not exist.

“While this may be the case for OHV visitors, it is certainly not the case for the pedestrian and equestrian visitors,” Patel writes in his study. “Not only are the visitors coming to Oceano, but also, they are staying at the Oceano hotels, generating more revenue for the county.”