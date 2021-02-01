SLO County adds 282 coronavirus cases, 9 deaths over the weekend

San Luis Obispo County added 282 new coronavirus cases over the weekend and Monday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

The county added 164 coronavirus cases on Saturday and another 65 cases on Sunday.

Monday saw 56 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily increase the county has seen in more than a month.

In total, 17,877 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since March 2020.

On Monday, the county reported an additional nine deaths due to coronavirus. Details on those who died had not been released as of 1:40 p.m. Monday.

As of Monday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

How many people has SLO County vaccinated?

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department has received a total of 15,541 first and second doses of Moderna and Pfizer coronavirus vaccines as of Jan. 29, according to the county.

During the week of Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, the county received 1,000 second-dose vaccines and 1,916 first-dose vaccines.

According to the county, 15,511 people have received coronavirus vaccines from the county Public Health Department — and 3,171 have received both their first and second doses, as of Jan. 29.

The county’s information does not include doses sent to or administered by other vaccine providers in San Luis Obispo County, including Dignity Health, Tenet Heath Central Coast and CVS.

Vaccine information will be updated on a weekly basis, the county said.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Saturday, Sunday and Monday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

San Luis Obispo: 72

Paso Robles: 70

Atascadero: 21

Nipomo: 20

Arroyo Grande: 15

California Men’s Colony: 13

Morro Bay: 11

Los Osos: 10

Grover Beach: 7

Oceano: 7

Templeton: 7

Pismo Beach: 5

San Miguel: 5

Shandon: 5

Atascadero State Hospital: 3

Cambria: 2





Cayucos: 2

Creston: 2

Santa Margarita: 3

The locations of six cases were listed as “other.” A total of 66 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,463 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Monday, with 179 active cases in custody and 167 of those testing positive in the past 14 days.

Five inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Monday that 212 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports 16 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH has reported at least one death of a patient who tested positive for coronavirus.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,135 as of Monday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,236

Recovered cases: 16,445

People recovering at home: 1,184

People receiving hospital care: 52

Total people in intensive care units: 15

People in intensive care units out of the county: 2

Deaths due to COVID-19: 177

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Monday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules for the following week will be released every Thursday on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.