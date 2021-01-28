SLO County adds 145 coronavirus cases, 3 deaths

San Luis Obispo County added 145 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

In total, 17,511 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

On Thursday, the county reported an additional three coronavirus-related deaths, involving people between the ages of 50 and 90. That brings the total number of people who have died locally due to the virus to 164.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost their life to this virus as well as to their loved ones, who are grieving today,” the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department said via Twitter.

As of Thursday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy.

On Monday, the California Department of Public Health lifted the stay-at-home order for the Southern California region, which included San Luis Obispo County.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added on Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

San Luis Obispo: 24

Atascadero: 22

California Men’s Colony: 18

Nipomo: 15

Arroyo Grande: 12

Paso Robles: 12

San Miguel: 9

Grover Beach: 6

Pismo Beach: 6

Oceano: 6

Templeton: 3

Los Osos: 2

Morro Bay: 2

Santa Margarita: 2

Shandon: 2

Cambria: 1

Creston: 1

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 61 cases remained under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony state prison in San Luis Obispo and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals.

CDCR had recorded 2,463 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Thursday, with 231 active cases in custody.

On Thursday, for the first time in weeks, CMC no longer had the most active cases of any California prison facility. Instead, it had the second highest number of active cases, trailing behind Solano State Prison.

Five CMC inmates have died due to COVID-19.

DHS reported Thursday that 210 patients have tested positive at Atascadero State Hospital since May 2020. The agency reports 21 of those patients have tested positive within the past 14 days.

ASH reported at least one and fewer than 11 deaths among patients who had tested positive for the virus.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 1,321 as of Thursday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Thursday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 1,908





Recovered cases: 15,408

People recovering at home: 1,859

People receiving hospital care: 49

Total people in intensive care units: 17

People in intensive care units out of the county: 3

Deaths due to COVID-19: 164





Where to get a COVID-19 test and schedule a vaccine appointment

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County. To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

As of Thursday, the county Public Health Department is administering coronavirus vaccines to people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B by appointment only.

To schedule an appointment visit RecoverSLO.org or call 805-543-2444.

Appointment schedules for the following week will be released every Thursday on RecoverSLO.org and via county email alerts.

To sign up for email alerts visit EmergencySLO.org/en/newsletter.aspx.