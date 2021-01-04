SLO County adds 887 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths in 4 days. Here’s where

San Luis Obispo County added 887 new coronavirus cases in January, reaching more than 11,000 cases locally, according to data from the county Public Health Department.

Coronavirus cases were not reported Friday or over the weekend.

The figures don’t represent an accurate day-over-day increase because the county is processing backlogged COVID-19 testing data that may date back a week or so.

San Luis Obispo County spokeswoman Michelle Shoresman told The Tribune on Dec. 28 that the state changed how it relays information about new cases to counties last week, and the county Public Health Department is adjusting to the new method.

She said that the local numbers will reflect the state’s numbers over the next days and weeks as the county confirms more of the state’s reported new cases.

In total, 11,284 San Luis Obispo County residents have tested positive for coronavirus since mid-March. As of Monday, 2,465 local COVID-19 cases were considered active.

On Monday, the county reported an additional six deaths due to coronavirus. Locally, 88 people have died due to the virus.

The six most recent SLO County residents to die due to COVID-19 were between the ages of 60 and 100, the county reported.

Local hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have remained high after top health leaders warned of “dire consequences” due to limited capacity.

As of Monday, San Luis Obispo County remains in California’s most restrictive tier of California’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy and under the Southern California regional stay-at-home order.

The state renewed the order for the region on Dec. 29 because intensive care unit capacity has not improved during the past three weeks, said Dr. Mark Ghaly, California Health and Human Services Secretary, at a news conference.

The county returned to the purple tier on Nov. 16.

What is ICU bed availability in Southern California and SLO County?

According to the state, 22 of San Luis Obispo County’s intensive care unit beds were available as of Sunday.

Even though San Luis Obispo County’s ICU availability isn’t below 15%, the ICU availability in the Southern California region means that the county falls under the stay-at-home order.

San Luis Obispo County is considered to be part of the Southern California region — along with Imperial, Inyo, Los Angeles, Mono, Orange, San Bernardino, San Diego, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties.

As of Thursday, ICU availability in the Southern California region remained at 0%, health department data showed.

New COVID-19 cases by city

Here is where new COVID-19 cases were added since Thursday in San Luis Obispo County, according to ReadySLO.org:

Arroyo Grande: 188

Paso Robles: 146

San Luis Obispo: 131

Atascadero: 73

Nipomo: 62

California Men’s Colony: 61

Grover Beach: 54

Oceano: 35

Los Osos: 30

Templeton: 28

San Miguel: 18

Pismo beach: 17

Morro Bay: 15

Atascadero State Hospital: 9

Cambria: 8

Shell Beach: 7

Creston: 6

Shandon: 4

Santa Margarita: 2

Shell Beach was listed as a location for the first time Monday because it passed the five-case mark.

The locations of nine cases were listed as “other.” A total of 38 cases were under investigation.

Outbreaks at the California Men’s Colony and Atascadero State Hospital have been greater than indicated by county data, according to data from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation and the Department of State Hospitals — which oversee coronavirus cases at the two facilities.

The CDCR had recorded 1,209 total coronavirus cases among CMC inmates as of Monday, an increase of 225 cases since Thursday.

The DHS did not have updated data as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Cal Poly’s documented total of coronavirus cases involving both on-campus and off-campus students was 888 as of Dec. 24. That figure had not been updated as of Monday. In-person classes and on-campus testing resumed Monday.

SLO County coronavirus cases by the numbers

Here’s a look at San Luis Obispo County’s cases on Monday, according to the county Public Health Department.

Active cases: 2,467

Recovered cases: 8,714

People recovering at home: 2,417

People receiving hospital care: 49

People in intensive care units: 13

Deaths due to COVID-19: 88

For a detailed look at local coronavirus cases by age, occupation and more, visit ReadySLO.org.

Where to get a COVID-19 test

The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is urging anyone with COVID-19 symptoms, or those who have come into contact with someone with the virus, to get tested.

Free coronavirus testing is available at clinics throughout San Luis Obispo County:

Grover Beach: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Ramona Garden Park Center, 993 Ramona Ave. Morro Bay: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. Veterans Memorial Building, 209 Surf St. Nipomo: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Senior Center 200 E. Dana St.

7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Saturday. Senior Center 200 E. Dana St. Paso Robles: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave.

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Frontier Pavilion, Paso Robles Event Center, 2198 Riverside Ave. San Luis Obispo: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Veterans Memorial Hall, 801 Grand Ave.

In addition, COVID-19 testing is available through private healthcare providers, urgent care centers and the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Lab.

San Luis Obispo County public health officials urge people to use self-swab at-home tests if they are not experiencing coronavirus symptoms or have not been exposed to a person who has COVID-19.

Visit ReadySLO.org for the latest public health updates and recommendations. ReadySLO.org lists more than a dozen urgent care centers that offer COVID-19 testing.

To make an appointment, visit emergencySLO.org/testing; you can register by phone at 888-634-1123.

How to report a COVID-19 code violation

To report violations of coronavirus-related orders meant to limit the spread of COVID-19, call the San Luis Obispo County COVID Enforcement hotline at 805-788-2222 or email covid-compliance@co.slo.ca.us.