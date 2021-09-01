What does the Caldor Fire look like from space? Take a look at these satellite images

The view from space shows massive clouds of wildfire smoke billowing across California.

Satellite images captured what the state looked like from space Tuesday night, and it wasn’t pretty.

Smoke from wildfires covered parts of California and traveled east across the country, images posted by Colorado State University’s Cooperative Institute for Research in the Atmosphere show.

Several huge wildfires are burning across the state as of Wednesday. The Caldor Fire grew to nearly 200,000 acres and was 18% contained as of late Tuesday.

Nearly 34,000 homes and buildings in California are threatened by the Caldor Fire. Gov. Gavin Newsom called it the state’s “No. 1 priority,” according to The Sacramento Bee, and evacuations were ordered in South Lake Tahoe and parts of Douglas County, Nevada.

Other large wildfires continue to burn. The Dixie Fire has burned more than 844,000 acres across five counties and is 52% contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The Monument Fire in Trinity County is 29% contained and has burned more than 172,000 acres, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Air quality has also plummeted in many parts of the state due to smoke from the wildfires. It’s been dangerous for days in some regions.

