Interactive map shows where every wildfire is burning in California

Wildfires have already burned nearly 1.8 million acres in California this year, according to Cal Fire. Those blazes have destroyed nearly 3,000 structures.

This interactive map shows where major fires are burning in California and the rest of the nation, including updates on the Caldor Fire burning near Lake Tahoe.

Other large fires on the map as of Tuesday include the Dixie Fire burning across five counties in Northern California and the Monument Fire in Trinity County.

Active fires This map shows wildfires larger than 1 acre within the past 7 days. The larger the circle, the larger the wildfire by acres. Data is from the US Department of the Interior, Office of Wildland Fire, IRWIN, NIFC, NASA, NOAA, and ESRI and is updated every 15 minutes. Open

