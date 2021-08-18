From donations to animal care, here’s how you can help victims of the Caldor Fire

The frames of the chairs and the chimney are the only things that remain at the Grizzly Flats Community Church on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, after the Caldor Fire raged through Grizzly Flats. snevis@sacbee.com

The Caldor Fire, raging in the Eldorado National Forest, has prompted evacuations of thousands of residents and charred homes in Grizzly Flats and beyond. As the fire continues, here are some ways that unaffected residents can help victims of the blaze.

The primary way that Californians can help wildfire victims is by donating to victim relief funds. Relief funds help those affected by wildfires with everyday expense as they wait out evacuation orders or, in some circumstances, as they work to rebuild their homes.

Here are some funds that are helping victims of the Caldor Fire:

▪ The El Dorado Community Foundation: The Community Foundation has set up a Caldor Fire Fund that will be disbursed to victims of the blaze. All donations to the fund go directly to those impacted by the fire.

“These are our friends, neighbors, and families” reads the foundation’s website. “With your support, we can help to make a difference in the lives of those who need us now more than ever.”

California Wildfires newsletter We've got you covered with updates on the latest emergencies, your air quality and when the power will get shut off again. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Donate here.

▪ The American Red Cross of Northern California: The Red Cross is currently operating three shelters for victims of the Caldor Fire, two of which are full and one of which is still taking in evacuees. Although eventually it will be possible to bring food and other items directly to the shelters, roads are congested now due to ongoing evacuations and those who are unaffected by the fire are advised to stay away from the shelters.

Instead of physical donations, residents can donate to the Northern California Red Cross here.

▪ El Dorado County animal needs: As thousands evacuate their homes, many are forced to drop their pets off temporarily at shelters. The El Dorado County Animal Shelter has taken in most of the pets from the Caldor Fire, and is in need of resources and supplies.

In a social media post, El Dorado County urged residents to donate money toward animal-related needs using this link. The donation site prompts donors to specify the cause to which they would like to donate; residents can input requests such as “Caldor Fire animal relief.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Sacramento SPCA, a local Sacramento animal shelter, has been helping transport owner-less animals from El Dorado County to Sacramento to clear space in El Dorado County for pets coming from the Caldor Fire. To support this work, Sacramento residents can donate to Sacramento SPCA, volunteer, donate supplies or foster or adopt animals. Visit the Sacramento SPCA site to learn more.

Beyond financial donations, residents can help Candor Fire evacuees by remaining off of major roads coming out of the fire area. Highway 50 saw severe delays Tuesday as residents scrambled to evacuate from Pollock Pines and surrounding areas. If you are not evacuating, attempt to steer clear of the highway to help evacuations run smoothly.