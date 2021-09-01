Live Updates: Caldor Fire now near Kirkwood; Tahoe tourism agencies discourage visits

READ MORE California Wildfires The latest on the wildfires burning in California. Get updates on the Caldor Fire, Dixie Fire and others, including size, containment, evacuation orders and more. Expand All

The Caldor Fire burned actively overnight, surpassing 200,000 acres early Wednesday as it continues to displace tens of thousands of residents from the South Lake Tahoe area.

The entire city of South Lake Tahoe, home to 22,000 residents, was ordered to evacuate Monday, along with surrounding communities in the Lake Tahoe Basin and along the lake’s west shore.

Mandatory evacuation orders hopped the state line into Nevada on Tuesday, with residents in Douglas County, including Upper Kingsbury and Lower Kingsbury, told to leave.

“The fire remained very active overnight due to the extremely poor humidity recovery and warm temperatures,” Cal Fire and the U.S. Forest Service wrote in a Wednesday morning incident report.

The fire is now 204,390 acres — more than 300 square miles — and is 20% contained, with most of that containment on its western perimeter. It is now the 15th largest wildfire in state history, according to Cal Fire records.

The Caldor Fire has destroyed close to 550 homes, many of them during the incident’s early, intense run through Grizzly Flats south of Pollock Pines in mid-August.

More than 50,000 El Dorado County residents have now been evacuated from an area covering almost the entire eastern half of the county, from the Pollock Pines and Sly Park area through the California-Nevada border just east of South Lake Tahoe. That includes the communities of Emerald Bay, Meeks Bay and Tahoma along the west shore of the lake.

The fire has crept east along Highway 50 since igniting Aug. 14. Earlier this week, the blaze jumped Highway 89 and began to burn in the hills surrounding the holiday-themed community of Christmas Valley in the Lake Tahoe Basin.

A long stretch of Highway 50 between Pollock Pines and the Nevada state line remains closed in both directions.

More than 4,200 firefighters are assigned to the Caldor Fire.

Winds lighter than expected Tuesday, but more gusts coming

Wind gusts were a bit calmer than anticipated Tuesday in the fire zone, according to Tim Ernst, a Cal Fire operations section chief on the Caldor Fire.

“A lot of opportunity to make some progress last night,” Ernst said during a Wednesday morning briefing.

“We’re fortunate the fire did not make as strong a push (toward) Tahoe as it did the previous day.”

The National Weather Service has a red flag warning in place in the South Lake Tahoe area through 11 p.m. Wednesday. Cal Fire and the Forest Service in their morning incident report said gusts could reach about 40 mph, which could produce erratic fire behavior all day, including spot fires.

Fire burns near Kirkwood

Ernst said the Caldor Fire “is currently hung up right on the ridge outside of Kirkwood,” the ski resort along Highway 88 near the Amador-Alpine county line. The area is also home to about 150 residents.

The operations chief called the Kirkwood Mountain Resort area one of the “major concerns” Tuesday and said it would be a continued area of emphasis Wednesday.

Ernst said containment lines are continuing to hold well on the west zones of the fire, near Pollock Pines and Sly Park.

To the northeast, near well-populated areas in the Lake Tahoe Basin, Ernst said strong dozer lines have been established that will hopefully protect homes.

Tahoe tourism agencies discourage visitors

The Lake Tahoe Visitors Authority and North Lake Tahoe Visitor Bureaus in a joint statement Tuesday afternoon asked visitors to postpone any planned visits to the Lake Tahoe area due to the Caldor Fire until further notice.

“We ask for everyone’s support in following the orders of emergency agencies,” the two tourism agencies wrote.

It’s the second time in as many years that Tahoe-area tourism officials have taken the previously unprecedented step of asking visitors not to come. Last year, it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic.