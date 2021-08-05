Fires

Watch dramatic, two-minute video timeline showing destruction from Dixie Fire

California Wildfires

California Wildfires

The latest on the wildfires burning in California. Get updates on the Dixie Fire, River Fire, Tamarack Fire and others, including size, containment, evacuation orders and more.

The Dixie Fire has raged for three weeks now, charring over 322,500 acres and destroying 45 buildings.

It’s also the sixth largest wildfire in California history, as of August 5, 2021, and the largest for the state fire season in 2021.

The video above gives a dramatically visual timeline of the fire and its devastation.

Profile Image of David Caraccio
David Caraccio
David Caraccio is a video producer for The Sacramento Bee who was born and raised in Sacramento. He is a graduate of San Diego State University and longtime journalist who has worked for newspapers as a reporter, editor, page designer and digital content producer.
