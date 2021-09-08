Kamala Harris at Newsom rally links California recall to new Republican abortion, voting laws

Vice President Kamala Harris joins California Gov. Gavin Newsom rallying against the California gubernatorial recall election on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in San Leandro, Calif. AP

Vice President Kamala Harris contrasted Gov. Gavin Newsom with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at a campaign appearance Wednesday in San Leandro, highlighting Newsom’s support of abortion rights and other progressive positions as he tries to fend off a recall challenge.

In her speech at a union training center, Harris said Abbott rudely dismissed the concerns of women in the wake of a restrictive new abortion ban taking effect in his state that doesn’t provide exemptions in cases of rape.

“To arrogantly dismiss concerns about rape survivors… that is not who we want in our leaders,” Harris said. “We want in our leaders someone like Gavin Newsom who always speaks the truth on behalf of all the people.”

Harris’ mention of the Texas abortion ban Abbot signed reflects a focus on reproductive rights that Newsom and his campaign have tried to highlight in recent days, seeking to motivate liberal voters to cast their ballots against the recall.





Newsom, too, connected he recall to national politics. He contrasted his positions to those of Larry Elder, the conservative talk radio host who is the top-polling candidate seeking to replace Newsom in the recall.

Newsom noted that Elder opposes the minimum wage and abortion.

“What kind of judges would Larry Elder appoint?” Newsom asked, suggesting Elder appointees could dismantle policies favored by California Democratic voters.

Harris’ visit to the Bay Area, where she grew up and built her political career, reflects Newsom’s strategy to appeal to his Democratic base with popular liberal surrogates.

He campaigned with Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren over the weekend and has been running an anti-recall ad featuring Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders. Early next week, President Joe Biden plans to travel to California to campaign for Newsom, too.

Harris also highlighted Newsom’s COVID-19 policies, another central focus of his campaign, saying he “led with courage” during the early days of the pandemic in locking down his state ahead of the rest of the country to limit spread of the coronavirus.

In California, Democrats outnumber Republicans nearly two-to-one. Democrats constitute about 47% of registered voters, while Republicans make up 24% and voters without party preference 23%.

Those numbers favor Newsom, but conservative enthusiasm for the recall and liberal apathy about the election have put the governor in a tight spot, pushing his campaign to focus on turning out his base of liberal voters. For most of August, polls showed the race essentially neck and neck, although surveys in the last couple of weeks have shifted in favor of Newsom.

Harris said the recall in California has national implications as she referenced new Republican-backed voting measures in Texas and Georgia that Democrats fear will tamp down turnout in future elections.

“They think if they can win in California they can do this anywhere,” she said.