Live updates: California goes to the polls in the Gov. Newsom recall election

After a year of debate that laid bare divisions in America’s most populous state, Californians on Tuesday will decide whether Gov. Gavin Newsom keeps his job, or if the Golden State tilts in a conservative direction.

Newsom ended his campaign to stay in office in a recall election with a final push Monday from President Joe Biden, who warned that the outcome of the contest could shape the country’s direction on the pandemic, reproductive rights and the battle to slow climate change.

The Democrat who defeated Republican President Donald Trump less than a year ago said that the issues that defined the 2020 race had been resurrected in California, with potentially disastrous results if Newsom is removed in the election that ends Tuesday.

“The eyes of the nation are on California,” he warned. The recall vote is “going to reverberate around the nation and ... around the world.”

Speaking to hundreds of cheering supporters in Long Beach, Biden referred to the leading Republican candidate Larry Elder as “the clone of Donald Trump.”

“You either keep Gavin Newsom as your governor, or you’ll get Donald Trump,” Biden said at a campaign rally in Long Beach. He cast the leading Republican in the race — conservative talk show host Larry Elder — as a Trump acolyte and said, “The choice should be absolutely clear.”

Biden’s remarks in support of Newsom on the eve of the Tuesday election was part of a broader effort by Democrats to prevail over a brand of politics they argue is destructive to democracy and dangerous to public health amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Gavin Newsom, left, waves before boarding Air Force One with President Joe Biden after the visit to Mather Airport on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Biden visited the Sacramento region to survey wildfire damage, before heading to Long Beach to campaign for Newsom in the recall election. Sara Nevis snevis@sacbee.com

Polling stations open

A quiet line of a dozen or so people had formed outside The California Museum by 10 a.m., all waiting to enter the building to cast their votes.

Election official Luis Marrero estimated that about 100 people had already filtered in and out of the center by mid-morning. Everything was running smoothly, Marrero said, albeit a little slow.

Some had to register to vote, others needed assistance changing their address. So far, no problems.

“I think we’re doing really good,” said Marrero, who’s been working the polls all week. “People have been really nice.”

Marrero was also assisting those dropping off their mail-in ballots toward the pink box sitting on a table outside the museum.

Famiza Yates, 41, said she would have mailed in her ballot, but her voter registration status had recently become inactive. After changing it to an active status online, she headed to the polls this morning in support of Newsom.

“I don’t feel like he screwed up enough to be recalled,” Yates said. “I want to make sure I vote to make sure my decision can count.”

Mark Tankersley, a Democrat from Roseville, dropped his ballot off Tuesday morning at the Roseville City Clerk’s office, but not out of concern about voter fraud.

“It’s just procrastination,” he said, laughing.

He declined to say how he voted, but he said the Democrats need to better control their spending, and he’s frustrated gas taxes are so high.

As for Newsom’s handling of the pandemic, he said, “It was good in the beginning. Now it’s over the top.”

Voter traffic was light at the clerk’s office where the drop off box sat inside. Aside from Tankersley, only a couple of others walked up to put their ballots in it from 10 to 10:15 am.

-- Hannah Wiley and Ryan Sabalow, The Sacramento Bee

‘Distrust’ in El Dorado County

A half-dozen people were lined up outside the Cameron Park Community Center when the doors opened at 7 a.m., said Tom Fennell, a poll worker. A steady stream of voters cast ballots through the morning, usually in and out without five minutes.

“A lot of people still like the tradition of voting on the day of,” Fennell said. “Just be patient.”

But fears of fraud and a rigged election are top of mind for many. Of about a dozen or so people who spoke to a Sacramento Bee reporter outside the vote center before 10:30 a.m., all said they wanted Newsom removed from office.

“Don’t trust the system,” said Kristie Fauci, a Shingle Springs resident who voted for Larry Elder. She said she was concerned about the color of the poll workers shirts — more people wore blue than red.

“It just makes you wonder,” she said.

(Fennell, the poll supervisor, said the shirts were worn by workers representing the local Elks Lodge, whose members were helping people cast ballots.)

“Unfortunately there’s a lot of distrust,” said Travis Tyus, 35, from Placerville. Tyus, who said he previously had COVID-19 and was not vaccinated, criticized Newsom’s pandemic mandates, namely around masks and vaccines. He said he voted for Kevin Kiley, but that he has doubts about the integrity of the election and the powers in Sacramento.

“Part of me doesn’t believe our vote counts,” he said. He repeatedly suggested the election might be fixed by “the elite in office.”

“We want to oust the tyrant,” said Rob Jeremica. He wore a shirt that said “Impeach Talibiden.”

Cynthia Jinkerson, 65, rattled off a list of reasons why Newsom should be removed. Among the grievances he accumulated in his two-and-a-half years in office in Jinkerson’s mind: his criminal justice policies were too forgiving, his immigration stance put people in danger, and his handling of forest management was making wildfires worse.

The Cameron Park resident, who voted for Elder, said everybody she’s talked to agreed that Newsom had to go.

“I’m concerned about them fixing the vote,” she said. “I’m concerned about it not being the will of the people.”Asked if she would believe it if Newsom is declared the winner, she demurred.“I would have a hard time swallowing that.”

-- Jason Pohl, The Sacramento Bee

What’s at stake in the election

Newsom is the fourth governor in U.S. history and the second in California to face a recall. Californians removed Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in 2003 and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The results of the race in which Newsom needs a majority vote to hold his job are likely to influence the 2022 midterms, when control of Congress again will be in play and the party that controls the White House historically loses seats. They could determine how prominently Democrats campaign on COVID-19 restrictions that many Republicans have decried as unnecessary and overly burdensome.

With much riding on the outcome, Biden was last among a prominent list of Democrats to make cameo appearances in the contest either in person or in ads, including Vice President Kamala Harris, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, former President Barack Obama and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

Newsom’s ouster would be a stunning rebuke in heavily Democratic California, where the party controls every statewide office, dominates the Legislature and congressional delegation and holds a nearly 2-to-1 advantage in registered voters. Less than three years ago he was elected in a landslide.

Newsom’s advisers, meanwhile, expressed increasing confidence that the governor would survive the effort to drive him out of office more than a year before the end of his first term. The campaign had 25,000 volunteers on the streets over the weekend, and has sent 31 million text messages to voters.

Recent polling has shown Newsom holding an edge in his bid to save his job.

“There’s no scenario where we lose tomorrow,” Newsom strategist Sean Clegg said.

When will we know who won?

Despite the anticipation, it’s possible Californians will not know the outcome of the race until long past the polls closing at 8 p.m.

“Be prepared to wait,” said Stephen Ohlemacher, the election decision editor for the Associated Press, which has counted the vote in every U.S. election since 1848.

Every active, registered voter in California, about 22 million, received a mail ballot for the recall election. As of Monday evening, more than 7.5 million ballots had been returned.

The first returns on election night, the ones reported right after the polls close, are likely to consist of mail ballots and early, in-person ballots processed prior to election day, Ohlemacher said.

In 2020, across the nation, Republicans were more likely to vote on election day than by mail after President Donald Trump raised questions about mail ballots. Those who did vote by mail leaned “pretty significantly toward Democrats,” he added.

Early votes this time heavily favor Newsom, according to Political Data Inc., which tracks return ballots. A poll last week conducted for the Berkeley Institute of Governmental studies found that 77% of those who intended to vote in person on election day favored recalling the Democratic governor.

Elder makes a final push

Elder staged his capstone rally in nearby Orange County, where he urged his supporters to reach out to friends and neighbors and urge them to vote. The GOP will need a heroic election day turnout to catch Democrats who have been turning in mail ballots in larger numbers. Nearly 8 million Californians already have cast mail-in ballots.

“Make sure you have your friends vote, vote, vote, and try and get 10 more friends to vote and hit every call, make every call, knock on every door, we’re gonna win this thing if we turn out the vote,” Elder said from a hotel ballroom in Costa Mesa.

Larry Elder, a longtime talk radio host, is one of dozens of Republicans looking to replace Newsom in the upcoming recall election. He is photographed at the Capitol in Sacramento on Thursday, July 15, 2021 Lezlie Sterling lsterling@sacbee.com

But it appeared Elder was already conceding before Tuesday, as he joined other Republicans who are falsely claiming that votes are rigged in favor of Democrats and suggesting, without evidence, that Gov. Gavin Newsom can only win with fraudulent votes.

The claims are unsubstantiated, and echo similar false messages promoted by Republicans last year following Biden’s victory.

Elder told reporters in Los Angeles last week that he believes “there might very well be shenanigans” in the recall election, but that he expects to win anyway because “so many Californians are angry about what’s going on,” according to CNN.

Elder said his campaign nevertheless is ready to file lawsuits and encouraged people to report any issues.

“We have a voter integrity board all set up – most of these are lawyers,” Elder said Wednesday, according to CNN. “So, when people hear things, they contact us. We’re going to file lawsuits in a timely fashion.”

A link on Elder’s campaign website, labeled as “report election incident,” takes users to a form to report incidents of voter fraud and sign a petition to investigate the results of the recall.

Asked to provide evidence of any suspicious voting activity, Elder campaign spokeswoman Ying Ma said that “we all want every proper vote to be counted” and “whatever shenanigans there are will not stand in the way of him becoming the next governor.”

Why is there a recall?

While Newsom has sought to nationalize the race, Republicans have criticized him relentlessly for rising taxes, an unchecked homeless crisis, climbing crime rates and housing prices that are out of reach for many in the working class. The recall gained momentum largely out of frustration with Newsom’s COVID-19 restrictions that shuttered schools and businesses and cost millions of jobs.

“There’s no front that I can think of where this man has done a good job — not on schools, not on homelessness, not in the way he shut down this state,” Elder said earlier Monday.

Voters are being asked two questions: Should Newsom be recalled, yes or no, and, if he is ousted, who should replace him? The results of the second question are irrelevant if a majority of voters support retaining Newsom.

Monday’s last push in Sacramento

Before the south state rally Monday, Biden toured wildfire damage east of Sacramento after touching down at Mather Airport.

Mixing policy with politics on his first California visit since taking office, the president praised Newsom’s leadership on responding to climate change, which is contributing to California’s wildfires becoming bigger and more destructive.

After a quick briefing at the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services command center, Biden and Newsom boarded a Marine aircraft for a tour of damage wrought by the Caldor Fire. The fire has chewed through 219,267 acres in the Eldorado National Forest, destroyed more than 1,000 buildings and spilled dangerously into the Lake Tahoe Basin.

“These fires are blinking code red for our nation,” Biden said afterward, standing in front of a Cal Fire engine at a Mather hangar. “We can’t ignore the reality that these wildfires are being supercharged by climate change.”

President Joe Biden, accompanied by Gov. Gavin Newsom, speaks during a briefing with emergency response personnel on the impacts of recent wildfires at the California Office of Emergency Services at Mather Airport on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Paul Kitagaki Jr. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Elder and Republicans say Democratic leaders have failed to appropriately manage California’s forests, leaving more fuel for fires to burn through.

Biden hammered home the virtue of fighting climate change and urged Congress to pass his long-delayed $1 trillion infrastructure bill — two issues that he said are inextricably linked. Although some of his proposed climate investments were stripped out of the infrastructure bill, they have been included in his budget plan, which is also pending in Congress.

The infrastructure bill includes about $3 billion in additional funding for the USDA Forest Service — an expenditure that could remedy a sore spot in California’s fight against wildfires.

The president also spent several minutes offering the OES staff a pep talk on their efforts to control the state’s wildfires.

“You’ve been fighting like hell, you’ve been moving in a way that few states have done,” he said, strolling in front of the giant electronic map pinpointing the location of California’s major fires.

-- Lara Korte and Dale Kasler, The Sacramento Bee