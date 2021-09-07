The man who started the movement to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom has COVID-19

The lead proponent of the effort to recall California Gov. Gavin Newsom has COVID-19.

Orrin Heatlie, the retired Yolo County sheriff’s sergeant who started the recall movement last year, confirmed to The Sacramento Bee that he tested positive for the virus and has been isolating while recovering.

Heatlie said he did not receive the COVID-19 vaccine prior to his infection, and his case was not severe enough to warrant a hospital stay or any extreme measures.

“I was given some medication for a cough, but that was it,” he said.

Heatlie’s infection highlights what has been perhaps the most divisive issue in the recall campaign.

In February 2020, Heatlie filed a petition to recall Newsom, citing the governor’s policies on immigration and crime as reasons for removal. In the months that followed, however, the movement exploded, fueled by resentment over Newsom’s COVID-19 shutdowns and mandates intended to slow the virus and save lives.

Anti-mask and anti-vaccine protesters joined the movement, including one well-known San Diego chiropractor who joined Heatlie and other recall leaders in weekly meetings and public town halls.

Heatlie on Tuesday said he is not against vaccines, but rather is for personal choice.

“I am not anti-vaccine. My daughter and my wife are both fully vaccinated, and I’m not against people getting vaccinated, but I am all for personal choice and people’s right to make an informed decision,” he said.

With one week left until the recall election, Newsom and allies are pushing the message that recall proponents will stall California’s progress in fighting the virus.

“Republicans want to take us backwards,” Newsom said in a new recall ad released Tuesday. “They’ll eliminate vaccine mandates for health and school workers on day one, threatening school closures, and our recovery.”

Newsom’s team has also in recent days argued that a “yes” vote will elect an “anti-vaccine Republican.”

While the leading Republican candidates, most notably Larry Elder, have vowed to repeal California’s mask and vaccine requirements upon taking office, all have attested to receiving the vaccine.