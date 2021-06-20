Is your California home in a hazardous wildfire zone? Check this map

More than 2.7 million Californians live in very high fire hazard zones, according to a McClatchy analysis of statewide maps created by Cal Fire scientists to determine wildfire risks based on terrain, vegetation and weather.

These maps, created in 2007 and currently being revised to reflect new weather models and other improvements, have successfully predicted most major incidents in recent years. About 4 million acres burned in 2020, a record, but California is still building housing in high-risk areas.

California’s fire hazard zones Cal Fire created maps in 2007 to assess the threat of wildfires across the state. This map shows those risk zones for areas that are in state and local areas of responsibility – where people live – and excludes the national forests and other federal lands. Zoom in to your community to see its risk.



⬤ Moderate ⬤ High ⬤ Very High Map: NATHANIEL LEVINE | Source: Cal Fire