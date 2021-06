Fires See drone video of Guenoc Valley, site of $1 billion development in high-risk fire zone June 20, 2021 08:00 AM

The Guenoc Valley in Lake County is the site of a proposed $1 billion resort development in a high-risk wildfire zone. Drone video from April 12, 2021, shows parts of it that were intentionally burned in backfires to stop wildfires in 2020.