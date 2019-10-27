Santa Rosa hospital evacuates as Kincade Fire rages to avoid repeat of 2017 escape

A Santa Rosa hospital evacuated about 100 patients Saturday night out of “an abundance of caution” as the Kincade Fire continues to ravage Sonoma County, KGO reported.

“There is no immediate threat to the hospital,” said Shaun Ralston, a regional manager with Sutter Health, according to the station.

The Kincade Fire, which erupted Wednesday near Geyserville, has burned 30,000 acres as of Sunday morning and is 10 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports.

Nearly 90,000 Sonoma County residents are under mandatory evacuation orders as a result of the wind-driven blaze, The Sacramento Bee reported.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Patients evacuated from Sutter Hospital in Santa Rosa went to Sutter Health in Novato and California Pacific Medical Center in San Francisco, KRON reported.

Evacuees included 13 emergency room patients, 8 neonatal patients and 10 intensive care patients, The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported. The rest are surgical patients.

“It was deliberate and orderly and completely different from 2017 when we were literally running from the fire,” Ralston said, according to the publication. “Now we are very intentional.”

The hospital was forced to hurriedly evacuate from the Tubbs Fire in 2017 as it blazed across Santa Rosa, KRON reported.