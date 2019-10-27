Soda Rock Winery destroyed as Kincade Fire rampages across Sonoma County, video shows

A Sonoma County winery with historic buildings dating back to 1869 burned early Sunday morning as high winds fed the rampaging Kincade Fire, a video shows.

The Soda Rock Winery on Highway 128 dates back to a general store and post office founded in 1869, according to the winery’s website.

Flames from the Kincade Fire destroyed the Healdsburg winery, including the original stone building, early Sunday morning.

Videos show flames engulfing the winery about 4 a.m. Pacific time Sunday.

The nearby Fieldstone Winery and Moville Vineyards also were hit by the fire, according to reports on Twitter. Tasting rooms at Hanna Winery and Alexander Valley Vineyards appeared to be undamaged.

The site of a previous winery in the 1980s, Soda Rock Winery was restored and re-established in 2000 by current owners Ken and Diane Wilson, the winery’s site says.

The winery includes a tasting room and space for weddings or other events.

The Kincade Fire, which has burned 30,000 acres as of Sunday morning, is 10 percent contained, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection reports.

Nearly 90,000 Sonoma County residents are under mandatory evacuation orders as a result of the wind-driven blaze, which erupted Wednesday near Geyserville.