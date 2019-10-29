Live updates: California winds return, progress on Kincade Fire, PG&E starts another shutoff

Stay up to date on the wildfires with breaking news alerts. Sign up here.

Hundreds of thousands of Northern Californians are preparing to lose power or remain without it on Tuesday, as PG&E is instituting its third planned blackout in seven days, a decision again brought on by forecasts of strong winds fueling already-dangerous wildfire conditions.

Cal Fire crews, meanwhile, made good progress battling the Kincade Fire burning in Sonoma County on Monday amid calmer wind conditions, but more than 100,000 residents remain evacuated as of Tuesday morning. Fire personnel remain on high alert as the wildfire reaches its seventh day, with gusty winds in Tuesday’s forecast presenting the danger of another flareup.

Pacific Gas and Electric Co. reported that as of 10 p.m. Monday, power had been restored to 57 percent of the approximately 970,000 customers, or 556,400 customers, who had power deliberately cut this weekend. In other words, more than 400,000 households and businesses remained in the dark by early Tuesday.

PG&E on Tuesday plans to shut down power to about 596,000 customers in parts of 29 counties across the northern and southern Sierra, the North Bay, the Bay Area, the Santa Cruz mountains, parts of the North Coast and Kern County, according its latest update.

Map of Kincade Fire in Sonoma County Red circles on this live-updating map are actively burning areas, as detected by satellite. Orange circles have burned in the past 12 to 24 hours, and yellow circles have burned within the past 48 hours. Yellow areas represent the fire perimeter. Source: National Interagency Fire Center

Kincade Fire grows slightly, 124 structures destroyed

Updated 7:30 a.m.

The Kincade Fire grew by just over 1,000 acres and only one additional structure was added to the destruction tally between Cal Fire’s Monday evening and Tuesday morning updates.

The wildfire now stands at 75,415 acres, or 118 square miles, and remains at 15 percent containment, Cal Fire said in a 7 a.m. incident report. The blaze has destroyed 124 structures and is threatening 90,000 more, with 80,000 homes among those at risk.

Cal Fire’s latest situation report says favorable weather “will enhance firefighting efforts in the morning,” but narrow roads and steep terrain continue to make fire access difficult. Weather forecasts show northeast gusts increasing by the evening, making Tuesday morning and early afternoon critical periods for containment efforts.

Mandatory evacuation orders were downgraded to evacuation warnings Monday afternoon in western Sonoma County, but new evacuation warnings were also introduced for Calistoga and parts of Napa and Lake counties, according to Cal Fire. For most of the weekend, about 180,000 residents were under evacuation orders, Sonoma County Sheriff Mark Essick said.

PG&E to shut off power in 9 phases

Updated 7:30 a.m.

As of Monday night, PG&E said it planned to start cutting power to eight portions of Northern California, plus Kern County, over the course of nine “phases” spanning from the early morning to late night.

PG&E’s live outage map shows that Phase 1, affecting 40,000 customers mainly in Butte and Shasta counties, began shortly after 4 a.m.

Three other phases were planned to begin Tuesday morning, one is set for the mid-afternoon and four more are anticipated to begin Tuesday night.

(The phases for the blackouts, as numbered by PG&E, are not in chronological order by their start times, which are tentative estimates):

5 a.m., Phase 1: Butte, Plumas, Tehama, Trinity and Shasta counties

7 a.m., Phases 4 and 5: southern Humboldt, Mendocino, Sonoma, Lake, Napa, Solano and Yolo counties

9 a.m., Phase 2: El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Sierra and Yuba counties

4 p.m., Phase 3: Alpine, Amador, Calaveras and Tuolumne counties

9 p.m., Phases 6 and 9: northern Humboldt, Siskiyou and Kern counties

11 p.m., Phases 7 and 8: Marin, Santa Clara, Santa Cruz, San Mateo, Alameda and Contra Costa counties

Gusty winds in forecast, starting soon

Updated 7:30 a.m.

The National Weather Service predicts gusts as high as 60 mph will return to parts of the Sacramento Valley in yet another treacherous “downslope” wind event, leading the service to issue another red flag warning that will be in place from 8 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Wednesday for much of Northern California.

The winds aren’t expected to be as strong as those recorded over the weekend, when wind speeds of more than 100 mph were reported in multiple locations by PG&E and NWS meteorologists. But the wind storm will be comparable in strength to the one from the middle of last week that coincided with the rapid start to the Kincade Fire, NWS forecaster Michelle Mead told The Sacramento Bee on Monday.

Good progress made on Getty Fire

Updated 7:30 a.m.

About 10,000 structures remain threatened by a fire that ignited early Monday morning near the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, but the Los Angeles Fire Department reported Monday evening that good progress was made in slowing the spread of the fire.

The fire was reported at 618 acres and 5 percent containment as of 8 p.m. Monday. Eight homes have been destroyed and six were damaged Monday, fire officials say.

Crews are working to defend structures and increase containment ahead of strong Santa Ana winds that are forecast to reach the area around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

2 firefighters hurt; no deaths reported

Updated 7:30 a.m.

Cal Fire in a Sunday evening news conference confirmed that two firefighters were hurt battling the Kincade Fire over the weekend. One suffered minor injuries and was treated at a local hospital, while the other was transported to a burn center in Sacramento for major injuries, officials said.

No further details on the status or identity of the badly injured firefighter have been released by Cal Fire.

But according to Cal Fire’s latest incident report Tuesday morning, those two incidents remain the only first responder injuries reported in connection with the Kincade Fire. More than 4,500 Cal Fire personnel are assigned to the fire as of Tuesday morning.

No fatalities and no civilian injuries have been reported as of early Tuesday.