‘Evacuate Windsor now!!’ Kincade Fire racing through Sonoma County, wind gusts at 80 mph

Pushed by wind gusts as strong as 80 mph, the Kincade Fire raced to the edge of Windsor early Sunday morning, jumping highways and leading to an evacuation warning for parts of Santa Rosa.

“Fire close to Windsor, evacuate Windsor now!!” read an emergency Nixle report issued by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office at 3:31 a.m.

“Heavy smoke, debris and strong wind reported near Brooks and Arata in Windsor. If you are in Windsor you need to get out now.” The fire was “headed towards (the) east side of Windsor,” read another Nixle advisory.

Windsor, a Santa Rosa suburb with a population of roughly 27,000, was under a mandatory evacuation since Saturday, part of an evacuation order impacting nearly 90,000 people in Sonoma County. Wine country towns including Sebastopol and Larkfield, as well as towns along the Russian River were also under evacuation orders early Sunday, the sheriff’s office said on Twitter. Valley Ford, just five miles from the Pacific Ocean, was also evacuated.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The Santa Rosa neighborhoods of Fountaingrove and Coffey Park - both devastated by the 2017 Wine Country fires - were placed under an evacuation warning, meaning residents there should be prepared to leave at a moment’s notice.

Sutter Santa Rosa Regional Hospital was evacuated Saturday. Ambulances were parked outside a Kaiser hospital in Santa Rosa, preparing to remove patients.

The fire jumped Highway 128 and emergency scanner traffic reported spot fires a mile ahead of the fire.

The National Weather Service reported wind gusts of 80 mph in the hills north of Healdsburg, a town of 11,000 evacuated on Saturday.

The Kincade Fire, at 25,455 acres as of Saturday evening, was just 10 percent contained, according to Cal Fire.