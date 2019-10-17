Magnitude 3.6 earthquake shakes near Hollister — third quake in region above 3.0 in 3 days

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake shook south of Hollister on Thursday morning, marking the third straight day that Central California has been rattled by earthquakes, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The temblor occurred at 7:54 a.m., according to the USGS.

The quake, which had a depth of about 6.5 miles, was about 16 miles southeast of Hollister, nearly 10 miles northwest of Pinnacles and about 22 miles east of Salinas, the USGS said. The earthquake was originally reported as a magnitude 3.7, but the USGS later revised that to magnitude 3.6.

Most of the people who reported feeling the quake were in the Monterey, Salinas, Soledad, Hollister and Santa Cruz areas, according to the USGS.

It’s the third quake with a magnitude greater than 3.0 to hit the area in three days.

On Wednesday, a magnitude 3.4 earthquake struck 13 miles from Hollister, while a magnitude 4.7 earthquake near Tres Pinos rattled Central California on Tuesday, with people as far away as Napa and San Luis Obispo County reporting that they felt the earth shake. And on Monday, two earthquakes rattled the San Francisco Bay Area, scaring some with a large sonic “boom.”

This most recent quake occurred on the 30th anniversary of the devastating Loma Prieta earthquake, which heavily damaged Santa Cruz County and parts of the Bay Area.