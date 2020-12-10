Clothing store closing in Paso Robles after 15 years. A second local shop will stay open

A local women’s clothing store chain is closing its downtown Paso Robles location, but keeping another San Luis Obispo shop open.

Apropos on the Park has been open at 840 11th St, Suite 103, near Downtown City Park in Paso Robles since 2005. The store will shut its doors on Dec. 24, Apropos announced.

“We have loved being a part of downtown Paso Robles for so many years,” owner Natalie Risner said in a news release. “Due to the current economic climate and uncertainty with the pandemic, we feel it’s the best decision for our business to downsize to one store.”

The Paso Robles store will have a closing sale to clear out inventory before consolidating its operations to San Luis Obispo. Merchandise will be on sale at up to 80% off.

Apropos also plans to continue offering its products online at shopapropos.com.

Apopros had relocated from San Luis Obispo’s Anderson Hotel building, where it operated for 18 years, to its current location at 1021 Morro St. in San Luis Obispo, as of Jan. 1, 2020.

The small family business has operated in San Luis Obispo County since 2002.