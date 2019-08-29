Atascadero is getting a new Starbucks. Here’s when it will open

What exactly is ‘pumpkin spice?’ Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?' Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Every year when fall rolls around, pumpkin-flavored items begin to pop up everywhere you look. Most notably is the return of Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte, but what makes something 'pumpkin spice?'

Atascadero’s new Starbucks is nearly complete — and it’ll start serving up coffee at the south end of town next month.

The chain will open its fourth location in the city at 9002 West Front Road on Sept. 12, according to Phil Dunsmore, Community Development director.

A “coming soon” banner can be seen on the almost-finished coffeehouse, which is part of the West Front Village development that includes Holiday Inn Express, Marston’s 101 and Jack in the Box.

Solvang developer Brett Marchi purchased the property about four years ago.

The new Starbucks has been in the works for more than a year — the city Planning Commission approved plans for the business in in June 2018.

Atascadero’s two other stand-alone Starbucks stores are located at the Vons shopping center at El Camino Real and Highway 41 and near Home Depot at the intersection of El Camino Real and San Ramon Road. There’s also a Starbucks inside Vons.