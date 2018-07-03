Atascadero will get its third drive-through Starbucks — right next to Hwy. 101

Atascadero residents on the south end of town soon won't have to drive as far to get their morning cups of coffee — the city is set to get its third Starbucks just off Highway 101.

The coffee chain plans to add a location on the 9000 block of West Front Road, just off the Santa Rosa Road exit and down the street from Holiday Inn Express.

The Atascadero Planning Commission recently approved designs for the new restaurant, which will be sandwiched between Jack in the Box and Marston's 101, according to a city staff report.

Solvang developer Brett Marchi purchased the property about four years ago. He said there's no current estimate for when the shop will open.

Atascadero is home to two additional Starbucks locations — one at the Vons shopping center and another near Home Depot.