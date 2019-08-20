New Michaels store opens in SLO to a huge turnout of crafty fans

Michaels reveals opening date for its new SLO store Michaels arts and crafts store is moving to a new location in the Madonna Plaza in San Luis Obispo, California. Manager Brett Oliver talks about when the new store will open and what it will look like. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Michaels arts and crafts store is moving to a new location in the Madonna Plaza in San Luis Obispo, California. Manager Brett Oliver talks about when the new store will open and what it will look like.

San Luis Obispo’s new Michaels crafts store is now open in the Madonna Plaza — and it attracted a large turnout on its official grand opening day on Sunday, according to a store official.

The arts-and-crafts chain store, recently relocated from its now vacant Broad Street location, is newly housed in a 22,000-square-foot space next to Ross Dress for Less, on the site formerly occupied by Sears.

The relocated Michaels had a soft opening on Thursday leading up to its grand opening this weekend, said Robin Kyle, the store’s customer experience manager.

“The lines were longer than they normally are on Black Friday,” Kyle said. “It was a lot of people and a busy day. We have really enjoyed the new spot.”

Kyle said the store has a host of new products, including bead jewelry, Martha Stewart glitter, pens, and new offerings for kids.

Advertised prices on aisles for products included merchandise on sale for 99 cents, $3 and $9.

Store staples include custom frames, craft paint, needle arts, paper crafts, knitting, fabrics, baking supplies and more.

Brett Oliver, a store manager, previously told The Tribune the new Michaels is in a better location adjacent to Highway 101, which was part of the reason for the move.

Already in its Halloween product season, Michaels currently has rows of toy skeletons, plastic pumpkins, decorative ornaments, black cat props and more.

Shopper Liz Roy walked out of the store Monday with a bag of purchased crafts that included gifts for her niece, who moved into a new home out-of-state.

The items included decorative tissue, Sharpie pens and ornaments.

“I really like what the new store has to offer,” said Roy, a SLO resident. “I’m an artist, and I get inspired by coming here. It has a new, fresh feel and they’re ready for the fall season.”