When will the new REI store will open in SLO? Here’s the date — and they’re hiring
The highly anticipated REI Co-op store in San Luis Obispo has announced an official opening date — and the outdoor recreation retail chain is hiring.
REI will hold its grand opening on Oct. 25 at its new location on Madonna Road in the SLO Promenade shopping center, a store representative told The Tribune in an email Monday. It’s located next to Sprouts Farmers Market grocery store, which opened in April.
“If folks are interested in working for REI, they should apply online,” the REI spokeswoman said. “We are planning to hire 35 staff, in addition to the local leadership team, which has largely been hired already.”
Available jobs include retail sales, shipping and receiving and bicycle technical specialist positions.
In addition to products for camping, climbing, cycling, hiking and yoga, the San Luis Obispo REI location will have special features such as gear rentals and a bike shop for maintenance and repairs.
“In addition to outdoor gear and rentals, REI San Luis Obispo will offer workshops and outdoor experiences to connect people to a life outdoors,” the company said in a press release.
REI has locations throughout the country, including 28 in California.
Construction work continues to ready the 22,000-square-foot commercial space for business.
A storefront sign was visible Monday beyond fencing protecting the construction site from public access. Workers could be seen renovating the interior of the building.
REI plans to remove 25 trees and plant 25 more while installing handicap-accessibility upgrades, and bicycle parking for the space, which will have an occupancy of 372 people, according to planning documents filed with the city.
For more information on REI jobs, go to rei.jobs/careers/SearchJobs/san%20luis%20obispo.
