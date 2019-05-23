Athleta announces timeline for opening downtown SLO location

The Gap closed in January, but its brand Athleta is opening in its old space.

The Athleta store in downtown San Luis Obispo is expected to open by August, according to a Wednesday evening tweet from the company.

The company announced the targeted opening in response to a tweet asking when the store would open in San Luis Obispo.

“We hear you — we can’t wait to be there!” Athleta replied. “Our San Luis Obispo store should be open by early August.”

The Athleta store is moving into the commercial space at 879 Higuera St., which was previously occupied by The Gap, The Tribune reported earlier this month.

Emailed requests for comment to Athleta and Gap Inc., which owns Athleta, were not immediately returned on Thursday morning.

Athleta is a women’s activewear brand that offers a variety of clothes that “transition from workout to work to weekend,” according to the company’s website.