Dressbarn will close all of its stores — including one in Pismo Beach

Can retail be rescued? Why so many U.S. stores are closing Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Stores that have been staples of the American shopping tradition for decades are closing in large numbers. Take a closer look at the reasons why it’s so hard for retailers to stay open.

Another retail chain bites the dust.

Dressbarn, which has sold women’s clothes for nearly 60 years, announced Monday that it plans to close all of its 650 locations, the Associated Press reported. That includes a store at the Pismo Beach Premium Outlets.

For now, all Dressbarn stores are open and customers can still shop in-store and online, the company said in a statement. There are no changes to the chain’s return, refund or gift card policies.

There is no set timeline for when the stores will close.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Tribune content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Ascena Retail Group Inc., which owns Dressbarn, also owns clothing brands including Justice, Ann Taylor and Lane Bryant. In a separate statement, Ascena said Dressbarn’s closing will not have any impact on the company’s other brands.

“The Dressbarn chain has not been operating at an acceptable level of profitability in today’s retail environment,” Steven Taylor, Dressbarn’s chief financial officer, said in the Dressbarn company statement. “This decision was difficult, but necessary.”

Including Dressbarn, more than 7,000 store closings have been announced so far this year — more than in all of 2018, USA Today reported.

Dressbarn employs about 6,800 people, the company said in a statement, and employees will be given transition support as stores close.