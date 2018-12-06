Cracker Barrel is opening soon in Santa Maria — and they’re hiring

Cracker Barrel is still months away from opening in Santa Maria — but the popular Southern food restaurant chain is now accepting job applications.

The company is accepting applications “for all skill positions on both the restaurant and retail side,” according to a news release emailed to The Tribune.





Hiring is expected to take place the first full week of January.

Cracker Barrel said in the release that it expects to hire about 225 full-time and part-time workers for the Santa Maria restaurant.

The restaurant, which is expected to open in mid-February 2019, will be 10,000 square feet — including its signature front porch and rocking chairs — and will be able to seat 180 people, The Tribune reported in June.

The Santa Maria location will be Cracker Barrel’s third in California. The chain has one location in Sacramento and another in Victorville.

To apply for a job at the Santa Maria restaurant, go to https://careers-crackerbarrel.icims.com/jobs and search for “Santa Maria.”